'Celebrate every bite:' NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick savours orange in zero gravity on SpaceX mission

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick shared a video of himself enjoying a fresh orange aboard the ISS, brought by Russian Progress cargo spacecraft. The post has gone viral and garnered several reactions, including one from Elon Musk.

Published19 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Matthew Dominick, NASA astronaut, posted a video on social media of eating a fresh orange delivered to the ISS by Russian Progress cargo spacecraft.
Matthew Dominick, NASA astronaut, posted a video on social media of eating a fresh orange delivered to the ISS by Russian Progress cargo spacecraft.(Screengrab Matthew Dominick@X)

Matthew Dominick, the astronaut on the International Space Station (ISS) aboard NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission, is making headlines again, this time for an incredible video captured from space. On Sunday, the NASA astronaut shared a short clip of himself savouring a wedge of an orange that arrived at the Space Station via Russian Progress cargo spacecraft.

Matthew Dominick posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), “We recently received some fresh fruit via Прогресс and Cygnus cargo vehicles."

According to a report by Digital Trends, the cargo spacecraft reportedly brought nearly three tons of food, fuel, and other supplies for the stranded crew on Saturday. It is important to note that most of the food the spaceship supplies to the orbital outpost is processed and packed, but it also includes a small amount of fresh fruit for the astronauts stuck in space.

The clip shows an orange slice floating in the air due to microgravity conditions as Matthew Dominick catches it with his mouth. “We celebrate every bite with these infrequent treats,” the US Navy test pilot Matthew Dominick said, who arrived at the station in March. Astronaut Sunita Williams can be seen in the background with her hair floating in the air.

The post has over 6.21 lakh views and has amassed more than 12,000 likes. Tesla owner Elon Musk reacted with the word ‘Cool’ to the post. Netizens reacted strongly to this post as one user stated," I like women in space, but there has to be a practical hair length limit in such tight spaces around such sensitive components." Another user commented, “Me when the Chef at Hibachi throws a piece of broccoli at me.” A third user tweeted, “Enjoy those rare tastes of home in space!” A fourth user wrote, “Your ISS content is the BEST!”

Digital Trends reported that the cargo spacecraft will stay at the space station for the upcoming six months. During this period, the crew will load it with waste before disintegrating it into Earth’s atmosphere.

