Celebrate holiday season with IRCTC's Dubai tour package from THESE cities. Know itinerary, cost, dates and more here

  IRCTC Tourism has launched Dubai tour package for four nights and five days from various cities. Highlights include visits to Burj Khalifa and Abu Dhabi attractions. 

Livemint
Updated8 Nov 2024, 01:43 PM IST
IRCTC Tourism, the tourism wing of the Indian Railways has announced Dubai tour package for four nights and five days from several cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Chandigarh. The package features sightseeing of the major Tourist attractions of Dubai, and Abu Dhabi including -Miracle Garden, Dhow Cruise, Burj-Al- Khalifa, a City tour of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Mosque, BAPS Hindu Temple, and Global Village.

IRCTC's Dubai itinerary dates

The tour package from Mumbai is available from December 23 to December 27. The package runs from December 24 to December 29 for travellers from Delhi. The tour from Bengaluru is scheduled from January 19 to January 23, 2025, while the package from Chennai is from November 28 to December 2. The tour dates from Chandigarh are available in February 2025.

 

Dubai package inclusion from Mumbai

Return Flight Ticket from Mumbai –Sharjah - Mumbai by Air Arabia.

04 nights accommodation in 3 Star Category Hotel.

Meals on (MAP) basis. (B+D)

All transfers and sightseeing will be done by AC 2x2 Deluxe buses with push-back comfortable seats.

Sightseeing as per the itinerary.

Entry Tickets for the sightseeing are mentioned as per the itinerary.

Dubai City Tour (Gold Souk, Spice Souk Photo Stop at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab; Dubai frame & Atlantis Hotel, Pointe)

Show Cruise with Dinner at Creek

Shopping Tour with Gold Souk.

Visit to Miracle Garden or Dolphinarium (Entrance Ticket)

Visit to Dubai Mall

 

Entrance in Burj Khalifa, 124th Floor

Desert Safari with Barbeque Dinner (transfers by Land Cruiser)

City Tour Sightseeing of Abu Dhabi including Sheikh Zayed Mosque & BAPS Hindu Temple.

Photo Stop to Ferrari World

Dubai package inclusion from Delhi

Air tickets by Air Arabia Airlines in Economy Class (Bengaluru-Sharjah-Bengaluru).

04 Nights of hotel accommodation in Dubai as per the itinerary.

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner as per the itinerary.

Transfers & sightseeing as per the tour itinerary on a SIC basis by AC vehicle.

Desert Safari with BBQ Dinner

Burj Khalifa Entry Ticket (Upto 124th floor Observation desk)

Dhow/Marina Cruise with Dinner

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo

Abu Dhabi - Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

Miracle Garden

Global Village

Two X 500 Ml water bottle per person per day

Normal Dubai VISA charges

Services of English-Speaking Tour Guide/Escort at Dubai.

Overseas Travel Insurance (Tourists aged between 06 months to 79 years).

Tourism Dirhams as applicable.

GST as applicable

TCS @ 5%.

For detailed itinerary and package inclusions from other cities, read the detailed description on the IRCTC website.

Dubai package cost

The price for the Dubai package from Delhi starts from 1.04 lakhs to 1.09 lakhs per person while from Mumbai, the package starts from 99,400 to 1.04 lakhs.

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsCelebrate holiday season with IRCTC's Dubai tour package from THESE cities. Know itinerary, cost, dates and more here

      Popular in News

