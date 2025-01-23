Amid reports that India's former explosive batter, Virender Sehwag, is planning to separate with wife Aarti Ahlawat after 20 years of marriage, cricket fans are stunned and are discussing the matter on various social media platforms.

Though neither Virender nor Aarti has made an official announcement, reports of their separation are spreading like wildfire. According to the details, the former Indian opener has two sons with wife Aarti Aryavir, born in 2007, and Vedant, born in 2010.

But this is not the lone incident when celebrities announced the end of their relationships after years of marriage.

Here are 5 big celebrity divorces in recent times: Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee:

Former Indian skipper and left-handed explosive batter Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha Mukherjee have divorced after 8 years of marriage. They both have a son Zoravar.

The couple were not living together since 8 August 2020 and the divorce was granted by a Delhi court on the grounds of mental cruelty.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya:

Popular Telugu film couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in Goa in October 2017, with both Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

But being married for four years, Samantha removed the Akkineni surname from her social media in July 2021 and rumors of a rift started circulating. The couple made the official announcement of their separation in October 2021.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic divorce:

Star India cricketer Hardik Pandya met Natasa Stankovic in 2019 and got engaged in Dubai in January 2020. They got married shortly after their engagement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They welcomed their first child in July 2020 and named him Agastya. But in July 2024, they announced their separation citing in the best interest for both of them.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao:

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan met Kiran Rao met in 2001 on the set of Lagaan, where Kiran was an assistant director. They got married in 2005 and have a son named Azzad who was born on 2011. They got divorced after 16 years of marriage, but have remained close friends after the divorce.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora:

Bollywood actors Arbaaz and Malaika first met in 1993 while shooting a commercial for Mr Coffee and got married in 1998. But after almost 20 years of marriage. The couple announced their separation in 2016 were divorced in May 2017. The couple cited compatibility issues as the reason for their separation. They have a son named Arhaan Khan.