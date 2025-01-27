Celebrity MasterChef 2025: Farah Khan's latest culinary show that brings together known faces such as Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, among others, is all set to release tonight.

Celebrated chefs Vikas Khanna, and Ranveer Brar, who have been the judges of MasterChef India, would also be the judges for Farah Kahn's culinary show.

Where to watch Celebrity MasterChef online Celebrity MasterChef will start streaming on Sony TV and SonyLIV from Monday, January 27, from 8pm. Viewers can catch the show from Monday to Friday at 8 pm.

Also Read | Vikas Khanna reveals what gave him ‘perspective’ on restaurant business

Celebrity MasterChef would also be avaible on OTTplay platform, but only for Premium subscribers.

Celebrity MasterChef contestants list Over 10 television actors would be participating in the Celebrity MasterChef India show. As per Celebrity MasterChef's Instagram post, the confirmed list of participants includes Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Usha Nadkarni, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Abhijeet Sawant.

Celebrity MasterChef The promo clips of Celebrity MasterChef have already built up anticipation. With less than an hour left for the show's release, fans cannot wait to see their favourite celebrities competing and making delicious dishes.

Farah Khan will be seen as the host for Celebrity MasterChef while Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar will be the judges.

In an official statement, Farah Khan shared her excitement about hosting Celebrity MasterChef. The filmmaker and choreographer revealed that when she was approached for the role, she eagerly embraced the opportunity.

Also Read | Michelin Star awarded to 3 Indian chefs in US