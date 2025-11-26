Celina Jaitly, Peter Haag divorce - New twist emerges after actor filed domestic violence case against Austrian husband

Celina Jaitly's husband, Peter Haag, had already initiated divorce proceedings in Austria, months before the actor initiated domestic violence proceedings against her husband and also filed for divorce, lawyer Niharika Karanjawala Misra, a lawyer from Celina's legal team, reportedly revealed.

According to a report by NDTV, Peter Haag had filed for divorce earlier this year in an Austrian court.

Following the divorce filings, Celena Jaitly, yesterday, wrote a lengthy post on her Facebook account – claiming that ‘promises she believed in, were broken in silence’, and “priority remains fighting for her soldier brother, fighting for her children’s love, fighting for her dignity.”

Peter Haag's divorce proceedings Celina Jaitly's husband reportedly filed for divorce after the actor discovered that properties in Vienna were being sold without her knowledge.

In the case filed in Austria, Haag is attempting to establish that Celina has no claim over their assets. The lawyer further alleged that Haag is holding Celina responsible for the breakdown of their marriage. Celina had requested a mutual divorce for the sake of their children, but Haag allegedly refused.

Meanwhile, Celina Jaitley claimed that she has suffered severe emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse by her husband because of which she was forced to flee her home in Austria and return to India, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

What did Celina say in her domestic violence plea? The former Miss India, in the plea, alleged that after marriage, Haag prohibited her from working. “The respondent (Haag) is a narcissistic, self-absorbed individual. He has a short temper and alcoholic tendencies, which have consistently caused the applicant (Jaitly) stress,” PTI reported, citing the plea.

View full Image Celina Jaitly's post on Facebook

The 47-year-old actor also listed several instances where her husband had indulged in physical and verbal abuse.

Jaitly has sought a direction that her estranged husband pay a sum of ₹50 crore as compensation and ₹10 lakh per month as maintenance.

Who is Peter Haag? Peter Haag, an Austrian entrepreneur, maintains a low profile and shies away from media attention. His Instagram profile has no posts, and he has no followers.

How did Celina Jaitly and Peter meet? Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag met through their family and friends at a gathering in Dubai, as per reports.