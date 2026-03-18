CEO claims his health improved after switching to bottled water in Bengaluru, internet reacts

A CEO’s viral post about switching to bottled water in Bengaluru has sparked debate online about water quality in India’s tech hubs and whether it can affect health and productivity.

The conversation began after Siddharth Dialani, founder and CEO of agritech startup BharatAgri, shared a personal experience on social media about his health after relocating within the city.

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In the post, Dialani said he noticed a decline in his ability to focus and perform deep work after moving to Koramangala, one of Bengaluru’s most popular startup and nightlife hubs.

“When I shifted to Koramangala, Bangalore, I observed a visible decline in my ability to function at work,” he wrote. “I couldn't do deep work, focus or handle stress. I also observed that I wasn't enjoying my meals as much.”

The entrepreneur said he initially experimented with several lifestyle changes to try to address the problem. These included cutting down on coffee, removing milk from his diet, increasing exercise and getting more sun exposure. However, he said none of these adjustments helped.

Dialani said the turning point came during a work event at a hotel where he consumed only bottled mineral water, specifically Bisleri.

According to him, the change appeared to have an immediate effect on his energy levels and overall well-being.

“I found myself to be very energetic. Gut and mental health felt better,” he wrote, adding that he has been drinking only Bisleri water for the past four years. He also mentioned that the 20-litre bottled water cans are “quite affordable”.

In a follow-up tweet, Dialani clarified that he had consulted a doctor and undergone full blood tests to check for vitamin deficiencies or other health concerns. Although he took supplements suggested by doctors, he said they did not address the specific issue he was experiencing.

The post was written in response to another social media user who claimed that switching entirely to bottled mineral water had led to a noticeable improvement in gut health without making any other dietary changes.

Internet reacts Soon after Dialani’s tweet began circulating online, it triggered a wave of reactions and speculation.

Some users said they could relate to concerns about water quality in Bengaluru, a city that has grown rapidly as India’s technology and startup hub. One user shared their experience living in Whitefield, another major tech corridor in the city.

“When I was in Whitefield we had to change the RO filter every 18 months. The borewell water there was horrible,” the user wrote, adding that they eventually moved back to Mumbai shortly before the COVID-19 lockdown.

Others, however, questioned whether bottled water was a realistic solution for most people.

“I am seeing these tweets a lot. Gives me toolkit vibes. But if true what’s the solution? Not everyone can afford mineral water,” one user commented.

Another suggested that factors beyond water might also play a role in health concerns faced by residents in large cities. “Maybe it's more to do with radioactive vegetables we are eating in BLR that is damaging us than just water. Not to mention that hair loss,” the comment read.