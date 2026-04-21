CEO faces backlash for glorifying wife's work call hours after she gave birth: 'This is insane behaviour'

A social media post by Eric Rachmel, founder and chief executive of OLarry, has triggered a debate online after he described his wife taking a work call just hours after giving birth.

The post, originally shared on LinkedIn last month, included a photograph taken shortly after the birth of the couple’s son. The image showed his wife, Sarah Voutyras Rachmel, seated on a hospital bed with the newborn beside her while holding a phone.

Post Highlights Work Commitment

In the post, Rachmel wrote that the photograph was taken a few hours after their child’s birth. He added that while recovering in hospital, his wife took a client call related to a legal motion she was handling, and said that “a few weeks later she obviously won it.”

Check out the post here:

Describing the moment, he referred to her as “a force of nature” and praised her professional commitment, calling her “one of the sharpest insurance attorneys in the country.” He also wrote that her work ethic was intrinsic and not something that could be taught.

The post referenced International Women’s Day, with Rachmel noting appreciation for women who manage multiple responsibilities.

Reactions On X Divided

While the post initially received supportive responses on LinkedIn, it gained wider traction after being reposted on X by a user identified as “SMB Attorney”.

The repost triggered a range of reactions. Some users criticised the situation, questioning expectations around work immediately after childbirth. Others defended the choice, suggesting that professional commitments can vary depending on individual circumstances and roles.

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Several users shared personal anecdotes or perspectives, with some arguing that such instances reflect dedication, while others raised concerns about work-life balance and priorities.

CEO Responds To Criticism

As the discussion expanded, Eric Rachmel addressed the criticism in a follow-up post on LinkedIn. Responding to commentary, he said he preferred engaging with a professional audience rather than reactions on other platforms.

He argued that there is no single approach to professional commitment and that perspectives on work ethic can differ significantly. According to him, the reaction reflected broader differences in how individuals view effort, ambition and balance.

Debate On Work And Personal Choices

In his response, Rachmel said that prioritising work to a greater extent is a personal decision. He added that while such an approach can be rewarding, it may also come with challenges, including stress and potential impact on personal life.

He also acknowledged that individuals may choose different paths, including focusing more on balance and personal time, depending on their priorities.

Ongoing Discussion Online

The post continues to circulate across platforms, contributing to ongoing discussions around professional expectations, personal choice and work-life balance.

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