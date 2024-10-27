CEO gives brain teaser to job applicants during interviews, seeks answers in 3 seconds; netizens react

  • The Genesis Capital Group's Chief Executive Officer Dino Dionne reveals that he poses this brain teaser to every job candidate during interviews.

Livemint
Updated27 Oct 2024, 08:27 PM IST
Candidates apply for jobs at 'Job Fair' organized by Directorate of Employment, Delhi Government at Tyagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times/File)
Candidates apply for jobs at ’Job Fair’ organized by Directorate of Employment, Delhi Government at Tyagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times/File)

Many people love brain teasers, as they stimulate the mind and keep it sharp and engaged. A recent post on Reddit captured the internet's attention and sparked a lively discussion among users.

In a social media post, shared by user named Back4breakfast featured a screengrab by Genesis Capital Group's Chief Executive Officer Dino Dionne. In that post, the CEO reveals that he poses this brain teaser to every job candidate during interviews.

Also Read | ‘End up pitching my business’: Bengaluru-based founder shares dating experience

He stated, "If you want the #Job, you have 3 seconds to provide the correct answer. You'd be surprised to hear all the ridiculous excuses I've heard from people who either gave me the wrong answer or couldn't provide one! My 6-year-old solved it in 30 seconds."

Dionne presented a mathematical expression in question that read 3×3-3÷3+3, with a heading "Only for Genius." This simple yet challenging equation has become a talking point across social media platforms, according to Hindustan Times.

 

Reddit post (screengrab)

 

Following the post was shared of social media, it has garnered over 2.8k likes and generated more than 2.9k comments.

Also Read | Diljit’s Dil-Luminati concert in Delhi delays by over an hour, netizens react

Here are few reactions by netizens:

One user commented, "I can’t believe I didn’t get this right! How did I miss the order of operations?" Another expressed disbelief, stating, "Honestly, it’s a bit unfair to give this under pressure—who can think clearly in 3 seconds?"

Meanwhile, some found it challenging too. "This is a great way to test quick thinking!" one enthusiastic participant remarked. Another said, "I’d be sweating bullets trying to answer in 3 seconds!”

Also Read | IAS officer Tina Dabi bows ‘5 times in 7 seconds’ before BJP leader | Watch

One user proudly stated, "I got it! The answer is 9." In contrast, another lamented, "I gave up after 5 seconds; math is not my strong suit!"

"Social media is rife with these kinds of "genius tests" full of comments from people who don't know the order of operators," someone commented beneath the post.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 08:27 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsCEO gives brain teaser to job applicants during interviews, seeks answers in 3 seconds; netizens react

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.