CEO of UK-based marketing firm denies employee 2­-day leave for wedding, gives weird explanation

Lauren Tickner, Chief Executive Officer of a UK-based marketing firm Scale Systems, is facing backlash on Internet after she denied an employee two days leave for wedding.

In a post on social media platform Threads, Lauren said that she had refused an employee two days off because she hadn’t trained a replacement.

“I denied my employee’s request for 2 days off work. Sure, they're about to get married, but: They’ve had 2.5 weeks off already. They haven't trained a replacement. We have 2 critical projects to complete. So I told them..,” she wrote.

The CEO also clarified that her company has a policy on unlimited time off.

“Find a replacement. Train them on your daily to-dos. With our unlimited time off policy, don't ask next time,” she added.

Further, Lauren explained that the unlimited time off policy is called Flexible Time Off under which employees can set their own working hours and can take days off when they need.

“It's called Flexible Time Off. (The opposite of micromanagement & outdated policies). Your employees set their own hours. They work where they want. They take days off when they choose,” she wrote on Threads.

She also said: “The biggest benefit? A-players don't respect slackers. Anyone taking too much time off loses status. Flexible Time Off is a policy that creates trusting teams. What's your approach to unlimited time off?”

Lauren Tickner’s post has gone viral on social media. It has garnered more than 2.9 million views and prompted reactions from several users.

“If your team can’t function without one person for two days, you’ve got bigger problems,” a user wrote in the comment section.

Another user said: “As a manager, I would never. This is condescending and manipulating. “Find your replacement?” What kind of response is that? There’s no way you don’t have really high turnover. So, if they have to do all of that, what do YOU do?”