CEO of UK-based marketing firm denies employee 2­-day leave for wedding, gives weird explanation

  • Lauren Tickner, CEO of a UK-based marketing firm said she had refused an employee two days off because she hadn’t trained a replacement

Livemint
Updated21 Oct 2024, 07:30 PM IST
Lauren Tickner, Chief Executive Officer of Scale Systems. Photo: Threads
Lauren Tickner, Chief Executive Officer of Scale Systems. Photo: Threads

Lauren Tickner, Chief Executive Officer of a UK-based marketing firm Scale Systems, is facing backlash on Internet after she denied an employee two days leave for wedding. 

In a post on social media platform Threads, Lauren said that she had refused an employee two days off because she hadn’t trained a replacement.

“I denied my employee’s request for 2 days off work. Sure, they're about to get married, but: They’ve had 2.5 weeks off already. They haven't trained a replacement. We have 2 critical projects to complete. So I told them..,” she wrote. 

The CEO also clarified that her company has a policy on unlimited time off.

“Find a replacement. Train them on your daily to-dos. With our unlimited time off policy, don't ask next time,” she added.

Further, Lauren explained that the unlimited time off policy is called Flexible Time Off under which employees can set their own working hours and can take days off when they need.

“It's called Flexible Time Off. (The opposite of micromanagement & outdated policies). Your employees set their own hours. They work where they want. They take days off when they choose,” she wrote on Threads.

She also said: “The biggest benefit? A-players don't respect slackers. Anyone taking too much time off loses status. Flexible Time Off is a policy that creates trusting teams. What's your approach to unlimited time off?”

Lauren Tickner’s post has gone viral on social media. It has garnered more than 2.9 million views and prompted reactions from several users.

“If your team can’t function without one person for two days, you’ve got bigger problems,” a user wrote in the comment section.

Another user said: “As a manager, I would never. This is condescending and manipulating. “Find your replacement?” What kind of response is that? There’s no way you don’t have really high turnover. So, if they have to do all of that, what do YOU do?”

“So you offer unlimited time off but refuse time off for the biggest day of their lives? And why is it your employees job to train someone to replace them? It’s yours surely,” said another.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 07:30 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsCEO of UK-based marketing firm denies employee 2­-day leave for wedding, gives weird explanation

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    547.85
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.85 (-0.15%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,728.80
    03:56 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    47.65 (2.83%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.00
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    245.70
    03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.93%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,701.10
    03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    13.1 (0.78%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,842.50
    03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -14.7 (-0.79%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    229.70
    03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.99%)

    JM Financial share price

    147.15
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -11.55 (-7.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Heg share price

    459.80
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -37 (-7.45%)

    JM Financial share price

    147.15
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -11.55 (-7.28%)

    Tata Consumer share price

    1,016.45
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -78.2 (-7.14%)

    Aether Industries share price

    862.40
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -63.2 (-6.83%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,188.45
    03:58 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    100.5 (9.24%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,655.15
    03:46 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    89.85 (5.74%)

    Bajaj Auto share price

    10,500.55
    03:40 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    437.45 (4.35%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,800.00
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    113.5 (4.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,425.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,431.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,583.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,435.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.