CEO serves only veg food at week-long offsite, internet calls it 'bullying'

A claim by renowned photographer Atul Kasbekar about a corporate offsite menu has sparked a wider conversation online about workplace culture, employee choice and whether company leaders should be able to impose their personal dietary preferences during official events.

The discussion began after Mr Kasbekar shared a post on X alleging that a newly appointed chief executive officer at an Indian company insisted on serving only vegetarian food during a week-long offsite attended by employees.

While he did not name the company or the executive involved, the post quickly gained traction and prompted users to weigh in on whether such a decision was reasonable or restrictive.

'Veg Food Only, Please' In his post, Mr Kasbekar described what he said had happened at the company gathering.

"A recently appointed CEO (not founder) insisted on serving only veg food over almost a week at a company offsite," he wrote.

According to him, the move did not go down well with a significant number of attendees.

"Seems more than 70% of the attendees were p***ed off. Which is apparently the non veg eating population in the country. (Defined by- at least eat eggs)," he added.

Mr Kasbekar did not provide further details about the organisation, its industry, the size of the event or whether employees formally raised objections with management.

It also remains unclear whether the vegetarian-only menu reflected a company policy for the offsite or was introduced due to the CEO's personal preference.

The photographer ended his post by asking followers for their views on the matter, effectively opening the floor for a broader discussion.

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Social Media Splits Over Decision The post quickly attracted a range of responses, with users divided over whether the issue was significant or simply a matter of organisational choice.

Some argued that vegetarian-only menus are already common in many Indian corporate settings and that employees should not be surprised by such arrangements.

"No big deal, It's a general practice in many big corporate houses. They serve only veg food, not even eggs," one user wrote.

Others questioned why employees would object if food was being provided free of cost.

"So they were served free veg food? And this is a problem? Did it go against their beliefs in some way? Or against their dietary restrictions? Like I can understand someone with celiac or someone lactose intolerant saying they didn't get any options despite sharing in advance," another user commented.

Debate Over Personal Choice Several users suggested that the controversy highlighted a larger cultural debate about food preferences in India.

One commenter argued that dietary sensitivities often work both ways.

"Unfortunately its the way of life.. people who are vegetarians.. I am not calling them 'pure' … get offended if non veg is being served as well. Also the CEO must have been a veg himself," the user wrote.

“This is bullying and employees should have the courage to stand up and push back. Sadly, the employment situation is so dire, people will keep quite even if the CEO keeps only cow dung and chilled urine on the table,” a user wrote on X.

Others took a more business-oriented view, saying private companies are entitled to determine what is served at their own events.

"It’s a private company and he is not forcing anyone to work for the company or eat the food that the company wants to serve," another person commented.