CEO sparks outrage after firing 99 employees over Slack: ‘Get the f*** out’

  • A US-based CEO fired 99 out of 111 employees via Slack for skipping a meeting. The decision went viral after an intern shared the explosive message on Reddit.

Published18 Nov 2024, 02:53 PM IST
A US CEO sparked outrage after firing 99 employees over Slack.
A U.S.-based CEO has come under fire for dismissing 99 employees through a harsh Slack message. The mass firing, triggered by employees failing to attend a company meeting, has sparked outrage and speculation online.

The incident gained traction after an intern shared the CEO’s fiery message on Reddit. The intern, who had only joined the company an hour earlier, claimed he was among those terminated. He posted the Slack message on the popular subreddit Recruiting Hell, where it quickly went viral.

The CEO, identified as Baldvin, began his message with a sharp reprimand, accusing employees of breaching their contractual obligations. "For those of you who did not show up to the meeting this morning, consider this your official notice: you're all fired," the message read.

Baldvin stated that the employees’ absence demonstrated a lack of seriousness and professionalism. "Out of 110 people, only 11 were present this morning. Those 11 get to stay. The rest of you are terminated," he declared.

The CEO further instructed the fired employees to return all the company property, log out of accounts, and leave the Slack workspace immediately. He ended the message with an expletive-laden directive: “Get the f*** out of my business right now.”

Online backlash

The drastic firing drew criticism and confusion from Reddit users. Many speculated that poor communication might have led to the employees’ absence. “Did the CEO even inform them properly? I can’t imagine 99 people just ignoring a meeting,” one commenter questioned.

Others theorized deeper issues, such as financial troubles or ulterior motives behind the firings. “This feels like a setup to downsize without severance,” a user suggested.

While opinions varied, the CEO’s handling of the situation was widely condemned as unprofessional and extreme. The viral post has reignited debates about workplace management and employee rights.

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 02:53 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsCEO sparks outrage after firing 99 employees over Slack: ‘Get the f*** out’

