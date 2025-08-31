CEO under fire for snatching tennis player's cap from kid at US Open, Internet calls it ‘robbery’ as video goes viral

A Polish CEO is under fire after he was caught on camera snatching the cap of Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak from a kid during the US Open. The child bully CEO was identified as Piotr Szczerek, the owner of the Polish Drogbruk company.

In the viral video, one can see Kamil Majchrzak celebrating his thrilling five-set win over ninth seed Karen Khachanov in Round 2 by signing autographs. The event held in New York grabbed eyeballs after Kamil Majchrzak took off his cap and offered it over to a young fan in the crowd.

But before the child could understand what was happening and could take hold of it, a man standing beside him quickly snatched the souvenir and discreetly stuffed it in his wife’s bag, dismissng the boy’s protest.

In an interview with The New York Post, the 29-year-old rank 2 player from Poland confirmed Szczerek’s identity and noted that he sponsors Poland’s tennis federation. Kamil Majchrzak said, “Obviously it was some kind of confusion,” adding, “I was pointing, giving the hat, but I had a lot going on after my match, after being super tired and super excited for the win. I just missed it. I had like a dead look if you know what I mean. I’m sure the guy was also acting in the moment of heat, in the moment of emotions.”

After the incident came to the knowledge of Kamil Majchrzak, the Tennis pro tracked down the boy and gave him a new hat. Kamil Majchrzak posted an Instagram story on August 30 with the boy.

Tennis player Kamil Majchrzak posted an Instagram story on August 30 with the boy identified as Brock.

Social media reaction The Polish CEO of paving company Drogbruk faced backlash online for this move.

A user wrote, "That man is an absolute PRICK for taking it from a kid, hopefully he gets his comeuppance."

Another user remarked, “It is not even a “stealing”. It is an obvious robbery.”

A third comment read, “Few things worse than folks trying to cancel other people. Get a life.”

A fourth user stated, “Technically he didn’t steal anything. The player wasn’t even looking at the kid. He looks bad but if the CEO didn’t take it another adult could have also taken it. It was never in the kid’s possession.”