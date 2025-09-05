Deadly ‘kissing bug’ parasite found in 32 US states: All you need to know about Chagas disease

US health officials are sounding the alarm on Chagas disease, an illness caused by a parasite that is transmitted by kissing bugs (also known as "assassin bugs"). Initially limited to Latin America, health officials have confirmed the disease in eight US states and suspect transmission in another 32 states — mainly in the southwestern states and California, reported The New York Post.

In the report, the publication referred to a study published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Emerging Infectious Diseases journal, noting that Chagas disease should be recognized as an endemic disease in the US. The term 'endemic' refers to a disease that has a constant presence in a geographical area where the disease is present and making prevention and surveillance key.

What is Chagas disease? Chagas disease, also known as American trypanosomiasis, is caused by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, which is carried by triatomine insects, or kissing bugs. These insects feed on blood, often biting humans near the mouth and eyes, stated another Fox News report.

The report stated that the infection typically occurs when bug feces carrying the parasite enter the body through a wound or when rubbed accidentally into the eyes or mouth.

Globally, the World Health Organization estimated that more than seven million people are infected, with over 10,000 deaths annually, the Fox News report added.

Symptoms of Chagas disease The illness has two distinct phases.

Acute Phase (first two months): During this phase, a patient can experience fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, muscle pain, and distinctive eyelid swelling known as Romana’s sign. Many cases, however, show no symptoms, reported Only My Health.

Chronic Phase (decades later): The parasite can damage the heart, digestive system, and nervous system as well. Up to one-third of patients develop life-threatening cardiac complications, while around 1 in 10 suffer severe digestive disorders, the Fox News report stated.

In the worst cases, Chagas can lead to heart failure, arrhythmias, sudden death, or major digestive problems years after infection.

Why experts are concerned about Chagas disease Dr Norman Beatty, an epidemiologist and co-author of the CDC paper, said the US is only ‘tipping the iceberg’ in understanding locally acquired cases. “This is a neglected tropical disease that is now being transmitted here and can be deadly,” he noted while speaking to Fox News.

The disease remained underdiagnosed because symptoms are often silent. The New York Post observed that, according to the American Heart Association, an estimated 300,000 people in the US may be infected, with many unaware that they have the disease.

Treatment and preventative measures Chagas disease may be effectively treated during the acute phase using the antiparasitic medications like Benznidazole and Nifurtimox. The disease usually cannot be cured in the chronic phase, where medications are mainly for symptom management.

Preventative measures include sealing cracks in houses, installing screens in windows, using nets treated with insecticides, and attempting to minimize habitats for bugs surrounding homes.

FAQs Q1: What are kissing bugs? Kissing bugs are blood-feeding insects that often bite around the mouth and eyes. They transmit Chagas disease through their infected feces.

Q2: How common is Chagas disease in the US? At least eight states have confirmed local transmission, and kissing bugs are found in 32 states.

Q3: Can Chagas disease be cured? Yes, if diagnosed in the acute phase. Once it progresses to the chronic stage, treatment focuses on managing complications.