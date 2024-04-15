Chaitra Durga Ashtami, also known as Mahashtami, is a significant Hindu tradition where devotees worship Goddess Durga in her various forms. Navratri spans nine nights dedicated to different forms of Durga, culminating in Chaitra Durga Ashtami on April 16, 2024.

Navratri spans nine nights, during which devotees observe fasts, perform prayers, and engage in various religious rituals. Each day is dedicated to one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga, known as Navadurga.

This year, Chaitra Durga Ashtami 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahashtami is observed with elaborate rituals to honour and seek blessings from Goddess Durga. Devotees consecrate nine small pots symbolizing the nine forms of Durga and worship them with reverence.

Shubh Muhurat: The Ashtami Tithi starts at 12:11 on April 15, 2024, and concludes at 13:23 on April 16, 2024, according to Drik Panchang.

Devotees celebrate this day with great devotion and fervour across the country, honouring Goddess Durga and seeking her blessings.

Chaitra Navratri coincides with the harvest season. Farmers offer prayers to the Goddess for a bountiful harvest and prosperity in the coming agricultural year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another significant ritual is Kumari Puja, where young unmarried girls are worshipped as embodiments of Goddess Durga. This tradition, known as Kumari Puja, emphasizes the presence of divine feminine energy in all stages of life.

Chaitra Navratri holds profound spiritual importance as it commemorates the Hindu New Year and is devoted to venerating Goddess Durga. It signifies rejuvenation, safeguarding, and the triumph of righteousness over malevolence.

