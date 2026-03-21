Chaitra Navratri 2026: When is Ashtami and Navami? Timings, rituals, dos and don’ts for fasting

Chaitra Navratri — a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga — commenced on Thursday, March 19, and will culminate on Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Rama. Observed from the first day, Hindus worship Maa Durga and her nine incarnations. The eighth and ninth days of the festival are considered especially significant.
Here’s everything you need to know about the eighth and ninth days, which are marked by Kanya Pujan — a ritual involving the worship of young girls and offering them food.
This year, Ashtami will be celebrated on March 26, while Navami falls on March 27.
Ashtami Kanya Pujan Muhurat 2026
Early morning – 6:18 AM to 7:50 AM
Mid-morning – 10:55 AM to 1:59 PM
Navami Kanya Pujan Muhurat 2026
Morning – 6:17 AM to 10:54 AM
Afternoon – 12:27 PM to 1:59 PM
The festival is considered an auspicious time for cleansing and seeking divine blessings. Each day is associated with a specific colour, which commonly includes purple, pink, red, yellow, green, blue, and orange.
Day 1 – Yellow
Day 2 – Green
Day 3 – Grey
Day 4 – Orange
Day 5 – White
Day 6 – Red
Day 7 – Royal blue
Day 8 – Pink
Day 9 – Purple
The nine divine forms of Maa Durga are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.