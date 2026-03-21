Chaitra Navratri 2026: When is Ashtami and Navami? Timings, rituals, dos and don’ts for fasting

Chaitra Navratri — a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga — commenced on Thursday, March 19, and will culminate on Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Rama. Observed from the first day, Hindus worship Maa Durga and her nine incarnations. The eighth and ninth days of the festival are considered especially significant.
Here’s everything you need to know about the eighth and ninth days, which are marked by Kanya Pujan — a ritual involving the worship of young girls and offering them food.
This year, Ashtami will be celebrated on March 26, while Navami falls on March 27.
Ashtami Kanya Pujan Muhurat 2026
Early morning – 6:18 AM to 7:50 AM
Mid-morning – 10:55 AM to 1:59 PM
Navami Kanya Pujan Muhurat 2026
Morning – 6:17 AM to 10:54 AM
Afternoon – 12:27 PM to 1:59 PM
The festival is considered an auspicious time for cleansing and seeking divine blessings. Each day is associated with a specific colour, which commonly includes purple, pink, red, yellow, green, blue, and orange.
Day 1 – Yellow
Day 2 – Green
Day 3 – Grey
Day 4 – Orange
Day 5 – White
Day 6 – Red
Day 7 – Royal blue
Day 8 – Pink
Day 9 – Purple
The nine divine forms of Maa Durga are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri.