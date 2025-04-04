Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025: Top 20+ wishes, quotes, date, tithi, and muhurat to celebrate Durga Ashtami 2025

Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025: Navratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals celebrated across India. It honors the divine strength and various forms of Goddess Durga. The festival occurs twice a year—once in the Spring and once in the Autumn. The Navratri observed in the Spring season is called Chaitra Navratri.

When is Chaitra Navratri Ashtami in 2025? This year, 2025, Chaitra Navratri Ashtami is on Saturday, April 5. Chaitra Navratri Ashtami is also known as Chaitra Durga Ashtami.

Ashtami is a significant day in the nine-day Navratri festival, dedicated to honouring Goddess Durga, who is worshipped as the symbol of power and strength.

Navratri 2025 Important Dates Here are the important dates for Chaitra Durga Ashtami 2025:

Chaitra Durga Ashtami 2025 date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Event Date, Time Ashtami tithi begins 8:12 pm on April 4 Ashtami tithi ends 7:26 pm on April 5 Kanya pujan muhurat 10 am to 11 am on April 6

Top 20+ Durga Ashtami 2025 Wishes to Share With Loved Ones Durga Ashtami 2025 is one of the most auspicious days of Navratri, during which nine manifestations of Goddess Durga is worshipped with great grandeur.

Here are some top 20+ Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025 wishes you can share with loved ones to spread joy on the auspicious occasion:

1. Wishing you a very Happy Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025! May Maa Durga always bless you with the strength and courage to overcome every challenge in life.

2. On this sacred occasion of Chaitra Navratri may Goddess Durga shower her love and blessings upon you and your family. Happy Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025!

3. May the spirit of Chaitra Navratri fill your heart with positivity and joy. Wishing you a blessed and joyful Navratri 2025!

4. May Maa Durga empower you with strength, resilience, and determination to face all of life's hurdles and emerge victorious. Happy Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025!

5. Warm wishes on Chaitra Navratri! May this auspicious time bring prosperity, happiness, and success into your life.

6. On this divine occasion, I wish that each day of your life is blessed by the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Wishing you a joyous Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025!

7. "May Goddess Durga bless you with strength and success this Ashtami!" Happy Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025!

8. "Wishing you and your family divine blessings on Chaitra Ashtami 2025."

9. May this sacred occasion of Durga Ashtami 2025 remove all darkness from your life.

10. Wishing you a beautiful and high-spirited bringing to the new year. Wishing you a blessed and Happy Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025 !

11. On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri, I am sending warm greetings to you for a happy and cheerful year ahead.”

12. May you find happiness, health and prosperity in this coming year. Wishing you a blessed and Happy Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025!

13. May this occasion of Chaitra Navratri bring into your life new hopes, new opportunities and new challenges to make it a prosperous one.

14. "Asha hai aapke Jeevan main barse sabhi deviyon ka ashirvad. Mubarak ho aapko Chaitra Navratri ka yeh tyohar.”

15. “Chaitra Navratri ki hardik badhai. Lakshmi ka saath sada bana rahe. Saraswati ka ashirvad sada aap par rahe.” Happy Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025!

Shareable Ashtami 2025 Messages for WhatsApp & Social Media Here are some Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025 messages to post on WhatsApp status and other social media platforms:

1. In every heartbeat, in every prayer, may Maa Durga’s blessings be everywhere! Happy Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025!

2. With the grace of the goddess, may your life be full of light, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025!

3.Embrace the strength within you, just like the goddess we adore. Wishing you a powerful Durga Ashtami.

4.Let the colours of devotion paint your life with joy and peace. Happy Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025!

5. As we worship the divine, may our spirits rise and our hearts shine. Happy Durga Ashtami!

6. This Durga Ashtami, let’s reflect on the power of love, courage, and faith. Wishing everyone blessings and joy.

Creative Ways to Celebrate Ashtami at Home in 2025 1. You can give your home a joyous spirit by using vibrant hues like red, yellow, orange, and green—especially around the puja area for an extra festive touch.

2. Adorn your altar and living spaces with fresh blooms like marigolds, jasmine, roses, or lotus flowers. Craft beautiful garlands or floral arrangements to elevate the ambiance.

3. Welcome good vibes by hanging colorful torans or bandhanwars at the entrance. You can choose designs made with fabric, beads, or shells to add traditional charm and texture.

4. You could also unleash your creativity with handmade decorations! Try paper lanterns, flower-shaped cutouts, or even craft a beaded and mirrored wall hanging for a personalised festive flair.

Durga Ashtami 2025 wishes - Wallpaper, images Here are some Durga Ashtami 2025 images to share, or post on social media:

Embrace the strength within you, just like the goddess we adore. Wishing you a powerful Durga Ashtami.

In every heartbeat, in every prayer, may Maa Durga’s blessings be everywhere. Happy Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025

As we worship the divine, may our spirits rise and our hearts shine. Happy Durga Ashtami

Navratri 2025 – What Comes After Ashtami? After Ashtami ends, Navami Tithi begins on April 5 at 7:26 pm and ends on April 6 at 7:22 pm. This year, Ram Navami falls on April 6.

Brahma Muhurat: 4:34 am to 5:20 am, Pratah Sandhya: 4:57 am to 6:05 am and Abhijit Muhurat: 11:58 am to 12:49 pm.

FAQs on Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025 Here are some frequently asked questions (FAQs) about Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2025:



1. When is Ashtami in April 2025? This year, Ashtami would be celebrated on April 6, 2025

2.What is the Ashtami Tithi start and end time? The Durga ashtami tithi begins at April 5 at 10:48 AM, and ends on April 6 at 12:30 PM