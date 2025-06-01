‘Chalo, tum Hanuman Chalisa padho ab’: Comedian Gaurav Gupta jokingly tells Pakistani fan during US tour

Indian comedian Gaurav Gupta has drawn mixed reactions after a comment made during his stand-up performance in the United States. The moment occurred on Sunday during his US-Canada comedy tour, which began on May 30 with a show in Atlanta, followed by one in Chicago.

During an interaction with the audience, Gupta asked a man where he was from. When the man replied “Pakistan,” some people in the crowd began chanting “Sindoor,” referencing “Operation Sindoor” – a recent Indian military action against terror camps. Gaurav immediately intervened, telling the audience not to misbehave.

Turning back to the man, Gupta said, “Brother, you have a lot of guts coming to the show. He thought artistes were banned, but audience members are still allowed.”

He then added with a laugh, “Chalo, tum Hanuman Chalisa padho ab” (“Go on, recite the Hanuman Chalisa now”).

He went on to ask the man if he understood the jokes, before making a subtle reference to the recent Kashmir attacks. Gaurav added, “Toh tumhe samajh nahi aata, nahi milega tumhe? Itne saalon se keh rahe hain – nahi milega, phir aa jaate ho tum” (“So you don’t understand? You won’t get it. We’ve been saying it for years – still, you keep coming.”)

Fan reactions to the exchange A person wrote, “So disappointed. He could have used this opportunity to celebrate in a positive manner. What he did was used back handed comedy. Disappointed.”

Another user wrote, "The same people who cry ‘disrespect’ over comedy were silent during Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor. They never stood for the nation but get offended over a roast? So they can kill, and we can’t even mock them? These are the ones who celebrate fake victories after losing. You couldn’t even stand up for your country — and now you’re the one saying, ‘This shouldn’t be done’? Wow."

A third person, in support of Gaurav, wrote, “He was hesitating while roasting him.. but he still did it gracefully.”