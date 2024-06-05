Aditi Rao Hydari's walk in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix show Heeramandi has gone viral. Many Instagram Reels have been posted where netizens mimic her walk. A video of a 54-year-old dancer from Chandigarh doing the walk has impressed viewers. Netflix India has also reacted to Neeru Saini’s video.

The Instagram video posted on Jun 1 has been viewed more than 17 million times. Netflix India did not leave the opportunity to comment on the video: “OBSESSED Neeru, tum bade WOW ho", referring to the original dialogue, “Tum bade wo ho".

In the Heeramandi web series, Aditi Rao Hydari plays Bibbo Jaan, who performs a ‘Mujra’ for Fardeen Khan's character, the Nawab. The actor’s walk became extremely popular after it started streaming online.

Bollywood fans would remember Madhubala in the song "Mohe Panghat Pe" from Mughal-E-Azam. She was probably the first one to ace the walk. Then, there was Madhuri Dixit in the title song of MF Hussain's film Gaja Gamini. Under the guidance of choreographer Saroj Khan, Madhuri was appreciated for the walk as well.

Many popular influencers have shared their versions of the “Gaja Gamini" walk. Popular singer-songwriter Raja Kumari, Laapataa Ladies actors Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava and many others are among them.

Aditi Rao Hyderi on the walk

Aditi Rao Hyderi earlier said that, during the filming of the song, she was uncertain whether it was the Gajagamini walk or the swan walk. She said it was Bhansali who had instructed her what to do, and she followed it.

The actor gave complete credit to her director for the viral walk. She said Bhansali gave her exact instructions of when the dupatta should fall and when she should turn her head.

Aditi spoke about the peacock walk in Kathak and also about the Gajagamini walk, known as the walk of seduction. During her comments, she spoke about watching Instagram Reels of the recreation of her walk and called it “overwhelming".

