Chandigarh influencer recreates Aditi Rao Hydari's Heeramandi walk; Netflix India reacts | Watch
Aditi Rao Hydari's walk in 'Heeramandi' web series goes viral, reminiscent of Madhubala and Madhuri Dixit's iconic walks, praised by social media users.
Aditi Rao Hydari's walk in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix show Heeramandi has gone viral. Many Instagram Reels have been posted where netizens mimic her walk. A video of a 54-year-old dancer from Chandigarh doing the walk has impressed viewers. Netflix India has also reacted to Neeru Saini’s video.