A Chandigarh-based man has shared his experience of working as a delivery partner with quick-commerce platform Blinkit, revealing that he earned approximately ₹39,000 during his first month. He also shared some insights for those considering similar jobs, pointing to factors such as working hours, location and physical stamina that can influence the experience.

In a post on Reddit, the man described his initial month on the job as a fairly satisfactory experience, saying he had encountered no significant issues so far. He explained that he typically works for around 12 hours on weekdays, while his shifts stretch to nearly 16 hours over the weekend due to a surge in customer orders.

Blinkit delivery partner earns ₹ 39,000 in first month The man said the platform's incentive structure and bonus targets were manageable. He added that tips received from customers provided an additional boost to his overall earnings.

"I've been working as a Blinkit Delivery Partner for a month now, and it's been pretty decent so far, nothing much to complain about. I work in Chandigarh, so navigating sectors and houses is pretty easy, the Pay is alright, I've made around 39k this first month because Saturdays and Sundays were PACKED," he wrote.

Why does he recommend renting an electric vehicle? The delivery partner also advised people using petrol-powered two-wheelers to consider switching to rented electric vehicles (EVs) for deliveries.

According to him, transporting bulky or heavy orders on a regular bike can be challenging. He believes an electric vehicle could make the job more convenient, particularly when handling heavier deliveries.

View full Image View full Image Screengrab from the viral post.

He described the work as a potentially worthwhile income opportunity, especially for those seeking part-time employment. However, he warned that the physical demands should not be overlooked, as spending 12 hours or longer riding around the city every day can become exhausting.

The man also revealed that he intends to put aside his earnings to purchase a new smartphone before eventually investing in an upgraded bike.

Why does he think Chandigarh is suitable for delivery partners? Highlighting the role of location in determining the overall experience, the man said delivery partners working in cities with better urban planning could find it easier to complete orders.

He cited Chandigarh as an example, explaining that its organised sectors and relatively easy navigation help keep delivery trips short and manageable. He also mentioned receiving generous tips from customers in the city.

"If your city is a smartly planned like Chandigarh, you could definitely look to become one, since it's easy to navigate traffic and houses here; my trips are short and smooth. And since the residents are wealthy as hell too, i often get good tips as well. Tho, if you're weak physically, I think it might be too much for you. Since 12 hours of constant work can get to people," he added.