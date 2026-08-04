‘Chandigarh mei Delhi jaisa kuch nahi’: Employee quits, COO's LinkedIn post sparks debate

A LinkedIn post about why an employee decided to quit his job has turned into an unexpected talking point online, with users weighing in on whether the issue was really about the city he worked in — or something more personal.

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The post was shared by Jatin Gulati, Chief Operating Officer at Praper Media, who wrote about an employee who had recently resigned, reportedly citing boredom with life in Chandigarh as one of the reasons behind his decision.

"Chandigarh Mei Delhi Jaisa Kuch Nahi Hai," Said The Employee According to Gulati's post, the employee's primary grievance was that Chandigarh simply couldn't match up to the energy of Delhi. "One of our employees resigned because working here was 'too boring,'" Gulati wrote, adding, "According to him, Chandigarh mei Delhi jaisa kuch nahi hai."

While acknowledging that personal preferences vary from person to person, Gulati used the incident to make a broader point about mindset rather than location. "Fair enough. Everyone has preferences. But tbh, I don't think this was really about Chandigarh," he wrote.

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A Pattern Between People Who Explore And Those Who Wait Gulati went on to describe what he saw as two contrasting types of people — those who actively engage with a new environment, and those who passively expect it to keep them entertained. "Some people enter a new place and immediately start exploring. Others wait for the place to entertain them," he wrote, adding that this same pattern extends beyond geography and into the workplace. "Aur ye pattern kaam pe bhi dikhta hai."

He elaborated further, contrasting employees who focus on what's lacking — be it better clients, smoother processes, or bigger opportunities — with those who instead focus on maximising their current circumstances. "Some people get stuck on what's missing. Better clients. Better processes. Better opportunities. Others look at the same situation and ask: 'Okay, how do I make the most of what I have?' And yahi difference hai," he wrote.

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"No City, Company, Or Career Will Ever Be Perfect" Driving home his central argument, Gulati wrote that perfection is never guaranteed anywhere, and that growth comes from adapting rather than waiting for ideal conditions. "No city, company, or career will ever be perfect. The people who grow are the ones who learn to make the most of where they are," he wrote, before concluding, "So no... I don't think Chandigarh made him leave. I think his mindset did."

He ended the post by posing a question to his audience: “Do you think Chandigarh is a great city to live in?”

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Internet Users Weigh In, Opinions Split The post quickly drew a range of reactions in the comments section, with many users offering their own take on the debate.

A user wrote, “Depends on the age bracket an employee is...for me, Chandigarh is worth exploring if you have a stable job...its accessibility to hills is a boon.weather and pollution is much lower, discipline during traffic is worth appreciating and if you get an opp to have rented house as a bungalow or near 22 sector then it would make your life more healthier..I have always been fascinated with this city...its planned sectors and much more.”

Another commenter disagreed with Gulati's framing entirely, saying it wasn't a mindset issue but simply a matter of preference, “I don't think it's about mindset it's about preference. And I think you are just trying to see it from your perspective, try to see and understand his perspective,” the comment read.

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A third user said they'd worked in cities across the country and, if given the chance, would gladly trade that for living and working in Chandigarh instead.

"I've literally worked everywhere, and wish I could work on projects and live in Chandigarh," the user wrote.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.