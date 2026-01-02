Chandigarh woman turns New Year run into ‘26’ drawn across city map. Internet impressed

As the New Year 2026 began, a woman from Chandigarh chose an imaginative and physically demanding way to ring it in — by turning the city’s streets into a canvas.

Taking to X, a user named Asmita shared a screenshot from her fitness-tracking app that immediately caught attention online. The image showed a meticulously planned running route spread across multiple sectors of Chandigarh, forming the number “26” on the city map — a nod to the year that had just begun.

According to the post, the run covered a distance of 26.26km, making it Asmita’s longest New Year run to date. The route began near RBI Park and wound its way through the city’s grid-like roads, eventually completing the carefully designed numerical pattern.

Explaining the idea behind the effort, Asmita wrote in the caption, “Ran 26 km & drew the letters 26 in the beautiful city of Chandigarh. Keeping the tradition alive, Happy New Year.” Her post suggested that this was not a one-off challenge but part of a personal New Year tradition she has been following.

What stood out to many viewers was not just the distance, but the level of planning involved. Mapping a run to spell out numbers on a city layout requires precision, consistency in pace and a strong understanding of local roads. Several users pointed out that Chandigarh’s famously organised sector system and straight roads made it uniquely suited for such a creative fitness challenge.

Social media users were quick to applaud the effort, praising both the dedication required to complete a 26km run and the originality of the concept. Many called it a refreshing way to combine fitness goals with creativity, while others joked that only Chandigarh’s urban design could make such an idea possible.

The post has since garnered over 85,000 views on X, along with hundreds of likes and comments. Several users said the run inspired them to rethink their own fitness resolutions for the year, while others simply admired the discipline it takes to start the year with such a demanding physical challenge.

A user wrote, “That's freaking awesome. Also shows how planned the city is.”

Another user wrote, “what a way to spend new years - amazing!”

“coolest way to start 2026,” the third user wrote.

The fourth wrote, “Chandigarh maps are next level and you are next level for drawing it!”