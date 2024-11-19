Chandigarh’s shady ’one-dish’ restaurants on Zomato: Odd names, vague descriptors, steep prices, ’Naughty Strawberry’…

  • Zomato users in Chandigarh are raising alarms about strange one-dish restaurants with odd names and steep prices. Are these eateries legitimate, or could something suspicious be going on?

Livemint
Published19 Nov 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Mysterious 'one-dish' restaurants on Zomato spark questions: Are they fronts for illegal activity?
Mysterious ’one-dish’ restaurants on Zomato spark questions: Are they fronts for illegal activity?

Zomato users in Chandigarh have stumbled upon an unusual trend that’s raising eyebrows. A series of restaurants on the app offer only a single dish, often at extremely high prices. These eateries—many in the Nayagaon area—have bizarre names, vague dish descriptions, and often no reviews or overwhelmingly negative feedback.

One Reddit user brought attention to the issue, writing:

“Came across some odd listings on Zomato in Chandigarh—‘restaurants’ that only offer a single dish, priced absurdly high. Could these be fronts for money laundering or something shady?”

The dishes in question have curious names like Naughty Strawberry, Kiwi Delight Mojito, and Green Apple Soda. However, the names don’t clarify what’s being sold, sparking speculation about potential illegal activities such as drug distribution or money laundering.

One user claimed their attempt to order from such a restaurant failed. “I tried placing an order, but it got cancelled. Shortly after, the restaurant marked itself as closed,” they noted.

Also Read | SC grants anticipatory bail to actor Siddique, flags 8-year delay in filing FIR

Other users pointed out that Nayagaon, where many of these restaurants are listed, has a reputation for drug-related activities.

Screenshots of these listings have circulated widely on social media platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). Speculations range from these restaurants being fronts for drug delivery to simple product-testing experiments by Zomato.

Also Read | Johns Hopkins University launches programs in India for paediatric TB elimination and promote women leadership in R&D

“This might be Zomato’s product team testing features with fake listings,” suggested one commenter.

Some users theorized that the dish names could refer to vape flavours, while others thought they might be codes for illegal substances. “Naughty Strawberry could mean something else entirely,” one remarked.

The issue has prompted users to tag Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and Chandigarh Police. One individual asked, “What’s going on with Zomato? Fake restaurants with absurd prices and non-existent addresses? This looks shady!”

Goyal acknowledged Zomato recieved numerous complaints and encouraged restaurant owners to reach out to Zomato’s support team for assistance for a photo shoot to verify their listings.

For now, the mystery of these one-dish restaurants remains unsolved, leaving users questioning what’s being served.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsChandigarh’s shady ’one-dish’ restaurants on Zomato: Odd names, vague descriptors, steep prices, ’Naughty Strawberry’…

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.85
    01:16 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    9.35 (8.1%)

    UPL share price

    553.50
    01:16 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    17 (3.17%)

    Tata Steel share price

    141.70
    01:17 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.4 (0.28%)

    Kotak Mahindra Bank share price

    1,738.00
    01:15 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    15.4 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    208.35
    01:07 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    8.15 (4.07%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    758.45
    01:07 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    21.15 (2.87%)

    Coforge share price

    8,187.50
    01:04 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    179.5 (2.24%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    657.35
    01:07 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.85 (1.21%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,189.85
    01:07 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.85 (-3.87%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,505.70
    01:07 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -56.7 (-3.63%)

    Thermax share price

    4,715.00
    01:06 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -152.95 (-3.14%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    669.60
    01:06 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -20.45 (-2.96%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,761.00
    01:07 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    146.8 (9.09%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,533.65
    01:07 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    717.95 (8.14%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.60
    01:07 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    9.1 (7.88%)

    SKF India share price

    4,763.90
    01:07 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    328.85 (7.41%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,335.00680.00
      Chennai
      76,341.00680.00
      Delhi
      76,493.00680.00
      Kolkata
      76,345.00680.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.