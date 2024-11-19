Zomato users in Chandigarh have stumbled upon an unusual trend that’s raising eyebrows. A series of restaurants on the app offer only a single dish, often at extremely high prices. These eateries—many in the Nayagaon area—have bizarre names, vague dish descriptions, and often no reviews or overwhelmingly negative feedback. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One Reddit user brought attention to the issue, writing: “Came across some odd listings on Zomato in Chandigarh—‘restaurants’ that only offer a single dish, priced absurdly high. Could these be fronts for money laundering or something shady?"

The dishes in question have curious names like Naughty Strawberry, Kiwi Delight Mojito, and Green Apple Soda. However, the names don't clarify what's being sold, sparking speculation about potential illegal activities such as drug distribution or money laundering.

One user claimed their attempt to order from such a restaurant failed. “I tried placing an order, but it got cancelled. Shortly after, the restaurant marked itself as closed," they noted.

Other users pointed out that Nayagaon, where many of these restaurants are listed, has a reputation for drug-related activities.

Screenshots of these listings have circulated widely on social media platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). Speculations range from these restaurants being fronts for drug delivery to simple product-testing experiments by Zomato.

“This might be Zomato’s product team testing features with fake listings," suggested one commenter.

Some users theorized that the dish names could refer to vape flavours, while others thought they might be codes for illegal substances. “Naughty Strawberry could mean something else entirely," one remarked.

The issue has prompted users to tag Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and Chandigarh Police. One individual asked, "What's going on with Zomato? Fake restaurants with absurd prices and non-existent addresses? This looks shady!"

Goyal acknowledged Zomato recieved numerous complaints and encouraged restaurant owners to reach out to Zomato’s support team for assistance for a photo shoot to verify their listings.