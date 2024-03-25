Chandra Grahan 2024: Penumbral Lunar Eclipse to coincide with Holi celebrations. 5 facts to know
Though a lunar eclipse graces the skies on March 25, coinciding with Holi, India won't see it. But for skywatchers in parts of America, Africa, and Europe, the Moon's subtle dimming promises a captivating celestial show.
On March 25, 2024, stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts around the world will witness a captivating celestial event, as a penumbral lunar eclipse unfolds, coinciding with the vibrant Holi festivities. However, this astronomical phenomenon will not be visible in India, where the festival of colours will take centre stage.