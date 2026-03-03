Chandra Grahan 2026 Live Updates: What to do after Lunar Eclipse ends?

As a lunar eclipse — also known as Chandra Grahan — takes place, people across the globe are looking up to witness the rare spectacle. In some regions, the event is unfolding against the backdrop of the night sky. The phenomenon occurs when the Earth positions itself directly between the Sun and the Moon, causing its shadow to fall across the lunar surface and producing one of the most dramatic sights visible from our planet.

Advertisement

For those unable to view it because of cloudy skies or geographic limitations, a live stream of the celestial event is being provided, allowing audiences to watch the "Blood Moon" in real time.

Unlike a solar eclipse, this event poses no risk to the eyes and can be observed safely without special equipment. As the eclipse advances, the Moon slowly dims and, at its peak, can appear reddish or copper in colour — a phase commonly referred to as the "Blood Moon." Data and observations released by NASA explain that this hue is created when sunlight passes through Earth's atmosphere, bends, and filters onto the Moon’s surface.

The full Worm Moon glows orange in totality during a lunar eclipse in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2026 near Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Visibility of the eclipse varies across regions, depending on local time zones and weather conditions.

Advertisement

Chandra Grahan 2026 Live Updates: Lunar eclipse India time: What are the post-eclipse rituals and cleansing practices? Following the end of a lunar eclipse, many devotees observe customary practices believed to restore harmony and invite positive energy into their surroundings.

Purification Bath: It is considered spiritually cleansing to bathe after the eclipse, as this is believed to wash away negative effects associated with Sutak Kaal.

Cleansing the Home: Sprinkling Ganga jal or other holy water throughout the house and tidying the living space is seen as a way to refresh the environment and attract renewed positivity.

Prayers and Chanting: Devotees often recite mantras or perform a brief puja to regain spiritual balance and inner peace.

Food-Related Observances: Traditionally, people avoid consuming or preparing food during the eclipse and resume cooking and eating only after it has ended.

Advertisement

Meditation and Introspection: Some individuals dedicate this period to silent reflection, chanting, or journaling to harmonise the mind and body with the cosmic shift.

Kolkata: A partial lunar eclipse is seen in the night sky over Kolkata, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI03_03_2026_000321B)

Collectively, these observances are believed to revitalise both the home and the individual, blending cultural tradition with mindful spiritual practice after the Chandra Grahan.

Advertisement

Chandra Grahan 2026 Live Updates: What to do after Lunar Eclipse ends? Once the lunar eclipse concludes, many people follow age-old rituals believed to restore spiritual harmony at home. A common practice involves sprinkling Ganga jal in different parts of the house as a symbolic act of purification. Devotees typically bathe afterward, wear fresh clothes, and light a diya in their home temple.

Offering prayers and making donations is also regarded as auspicious after the grahan. According to traditional beliefs, acts of charity performed after the eclipse help invite positive energy and earn spiritual merit.

Meanwhile, social media platforms are flooded with photographs and reactions from viewers worldwide, transforming the event into a shared global experience for astronomy enthusiasts.

Visibility Conditions in India In India, the lunar eclipse will largely coincide with moonrise, meaning only the concluding stages of the celestial event will be visible in most parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that viewers across much of India will be able to observe the final phase of the eclipse as the Moon appears on the horizon at sunset.

Advertisement

Eastern regions are expected to get a better view. As the Moon rises earlier in the eastern parts of the country, residents of Northeast India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to witness more striking visuals, including the closing moments of the "Blood Moon" totality.

Key Timings for India Total Eclipse Phase: 4:34 PM – 5:33 PM (visible only in parts of Northeast India)

Maximum Visibility Window: 6:33 PM – 6:40 PM (ideal viewing time for most cities)

Partial Phase Ends: 6:47 PM or 6:48 PM

Unlike a solar eclipse, this event can be safely observed without protective eyewear. Experts recommend selecting a spot with a clear and unobstructed view of the eastern horizon for the best experience. Binoculars or a small telescope can further enhance visibility.

Advertisement

City-wise Moonrise Timings Delhi and Mumbai: Moonrise is expected between 6:22 PM and 6:42 PM. Viewers in these cities will likely see only the final 5 to 25 minutes of the partial phase.

Bengaluru and Chennai: The Moon will rise around 6:20 PM, offering approximately 15 to 20 minutes of visibility.