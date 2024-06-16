Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan’s Murlikant Petkar biopic movie sees massive 42% jump

Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan’s new movie, directed by Kabir Khan, saw a massive 42% jump on the second day.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published10:18 AM IST
Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan’s new movie saw a massive 42% jump on the second day.
Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan’s new movie saw a massive 42% jump on the second day.(Screengrab from YouTube/NadiadwalaGrandson)

Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan’s new movie saw a massive 42% jump on the second day. The biopic of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, was released on June 14.

The movie is directed by ace Bollywood director Kabir Khan, who is known for big-budget entertainers like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger and 83. The story revolves around Petkar’s win at the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Germany.

The movie is Kartik’s second collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Their earlier film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, was made with 60 crore and collected 118.5 crore worldwide.

Other cast members in the movie include Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma and Rajpal Yadav. Pritam is the music director of the movie

On its release day, the movie collected 4.75 crore while it received positive reviews from viewers and critics alike. Kartik’s performance is being hailed as his career-best while Kabir’s direction is also highly appreciated.

Riding on positive word-of-mouth, Chandu Champion saw a 42.11% jump on the second day and collected 6.75 crore, as per rough data. In two days, the movie minted 11.5 crore.

However, the movie has a long way to go since, according to media reports, it was made with 120 crore, including production and advertising.

Top 10 Bollywood movies with highest openings in 2024

Kartik Aaryan’s latest movie is among the Top 10 movies in 2024 with the highest openings. Yodha ( 4.1 crore) is at number 10 while Chandu Champion is at number 9. Other films on the list are Article 370 ( 5.9 crore), Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya ( 6.7 crore), Mr. & Mrs. Mahi ( 6.75 crore), Maidaan ( 7.1 crore) and Crew ( 9.25 crore).

The Top 3 movies on the list are Shaitaan ( 14.75 crore), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ( 15.5 crore) and Fighter ( 22.5 crore).

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

