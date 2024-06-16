Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan’s new movie, directed by Kabir Khan, saw a massive 42% jump on the second day.

Also Read: Chandu Champion audience reviews: Kartik Aaryan hailed for ‘brilliant’ performance The movie is directed by ace Bollywood director Kabir Khan, who is known for big-budget entertainers like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger and 83. The story revolves around Petkar’s win at the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Germany.

The movie is Kartik's second collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Their earlier film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, was made with ₹60 crore and collected ₹118.5 crore worldwide.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend Other cast members in the movie include Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma and Rajpal Yadav. Pritam is the music director of the movie

On its release day, the movie collected ₹4.75 crore while it received positive reviews from viewers and critics alike. Kartik’s performance is being hailed as his career-best while Kabir’s direction is also highly appreciated.

Riding on positive word-of-mouth, Chandu Champion saw a 42.11% jump on the second day and collected ₹6.75 crore, as per rough data. In two days, the movie minted ₹11.5 crore.

Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD ‘copied’ from South Korean artist? However, the movie has a long way to go since, according to media reports, it was made with ₹120 crore, including production and advertising.

Top 10 Bollywood movies with highest openings in 2024 Kartik Aaryan’s latest movie is among the Top 10 movies in 2024 with the highest openings. Yodha ( ₹4.1 crore) is at number 10 while Chandu Champion is at number 9. Other films on the list are Article 370 ( ₹5.9 crore), Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya ( ₹6.7 crore), Mr. & Mrs. Mahi ( ₹6.75 crore), Maidaan ( ₹7.1 crore) and Crew ( ₹9.25 crore).

Also Read: Mirzapur Season 3 release date: When will Amazon Prime Video show release? The Top 3 movies on the list are Shaitaan ( ₹14.75 crore), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ( ₹15.5 crore) and Fighter ( ₹22.5 crore).

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

