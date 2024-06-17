Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan’s Bollywood movie witnessed another jump on its third day. The biopic of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, which was released on June 14 collected ₹10 crore net in India on Day 3, early estimates by Sacnilk.com states. With this in three, the film has now collected approximately ₹21.75 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of its worldwide numbers, the film has most likely collected ₹17 crore, data by Sacnilk.com states.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama is inspired by the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films.

Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD ‘copied’ from South Korean artist? Prabhas’ new movie accused of plagiarism Apart from Aaryan, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. On its opening day, the movie collected ₹5.4 crore net in India. On Day 2 the film saw a huge jump as it collected ₹7 crore.

Also Read: Chandu Champion audience reviews: Kartik Aaryan hailed for 'brilliant' performance, movie leaves 'lasting impression' The film received positive reviews from viewers and critics. Kartik's performance is being hailed as his career-best while Kabir's direction is also highly appreciated. As per media reports, the movie was made with budget of ₹120 crore which included production as well as advertising.

Previously, Kartik discussed the significant challenges he encountered while preparing for his role as Chandu in the film.

"For me, it was incredibly challenging and discomforting. Swimming and boxing were never something I imagined doing. Combining all these elements in one film was demanding, and I had to learn them all professionally because my opponents were all professionals--wrestlers, swimmers, or real boxers. Matching their level was tough, so I worked really hard. This is the toughest role of my career," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

