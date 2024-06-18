Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan’s movie passes Monday test, collects over ₹33 crore

Chandu Champion Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan’s new movie, directed by Kabir Khan, passed the Monday test by collecting 4.75 crore, the same as what the film collected on its release day.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published11:30 AM IST
Chandu Champion Collection Day 4: Director Kabir Khan with actor Kartik Aaryan during the shoot of the movie
Chandu Champion Collection Day 4: Director Kabir Khan with actor Kartik Aaryan during the shoot of the movie(Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Chandu Champion Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan’s new movie passed the Monday test by collecting 4.75 crore, the same as what the film collected on its release day. Chandu Champion is the biopic of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. It was released on June 14.

Chandu Champion, riding on positive word-of-mouth, saw a 47.37% jump on the second day (Saturday) and collected 7 crore. On Sunday, the numbers went 39.29% further and collected 9.75 crore. In four days, The movie has collected 26.25 crore.

Also Read | Border 2: Sunny Deol to come back in ‘fauji’ avatar after 27 years

In addition to that, the movie has collected 7.4 crore from the overseas market. So, the total box office collection of the movie is over 33 crore.

Bollywood director Kabir Khan, known for big-budget entertainers like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger and 83, has directed the biopic. The story of the movie revolves around Petkar’s win at the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Germany.

The movie is Kartik Aaryan’s second collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Their earlier film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, collected 118.5 crore worldwide. It was made with 60 crore.

Also Read | Netflix renews Heeramandi: Season 2 to focus on characters’ Bollywood journey

Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma and Rajpal Yadav also acted in the movie. As per media reports, the movie has been made with 120 crore, including production and advertising.

Chandu Champion critic reviews

“Aaryan gives the physically exacting role all he has and pulls off a career-best performance,” Saibal Chatterjee wrote on NDTV.

Renuka Vyavahare of The Times of India also called it Kartik’s career-best performance. Vyavahare has also hailed Kabir Khan for extracting “the best out of his mainstream actors” like Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ranveer Singh in 83.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion: Mastering money moves on screen

Javed Akhtar earlier called the movie “inspiring” while Shabana Azmi said she could not stop crying while watching it. Mayank Shekhar, however, was not impressed with the movie. He wrote on Mid-Day that he “got a headache after a point”.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsChandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan’s movie passes Monday test, collects over ₹33 crore

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

318.20
06:00 AM | 18 JUN 2024
8.65 (2.79%)

Tata Steel

182.40
06:00 AM | 18 JUN 2024
-0.65 (-0.36%)

State Bank Of India

848.90
06:00 AM | 18 JUN 2024
8.7 (1.04%)

GAIL India

221.40
06:00 AM | 18 JUN 2024
-0.35 (-0.16%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,155.00
05:53 AM | 18 JUN 2024
280.35 (7.24%)

Canfin Homes

893.35
05:53 AM | 18 JUN 2024
59.7 (7.16%)

HBL Power Systems

510.10
05:52 AM | 18 JUN 2024
32.5 (6.8%)

HFCL

125.70
05:53 AM | 18 JUN 2024
7.9 (6.71%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,519.00-431.00
    Chennai
    73,806.00646.00
    Delhi
    73,519.00-144.00
    Kolkata
    73,375.00359.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue