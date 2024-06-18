Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan’s movie passes Monday test, collects over ₹33 crore

Chandu Champion Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan’s new movie passed the Monday test by collecting ₹4.75 crore, the same as what the film collected on its release day. Chandu Champion is the biopic of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. It was released on June 14.

Chandu Champion, riding on positive word-of-mouth, saw a 47.37% jump on the second day (Saturday) and collected ₹7 crore. On Sunday, the numbers went 39.29% further and collected ₹9.75 crore. In four days, The movie has collected ₹26.25 crore.

In addition to that, the movie has collected ₹7.4 crore from the overseas market. So, the total box office collection of the movie is over ₹33 crore.

Bollywood director Kabir Khan, known for big-budget entertainers like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger and 83, has directed the biopic. The story of the movie revolves around Petkar’s win at the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Germany.

The movie is Kartik Aaryan’s second collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Their earlier film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, collected ₹118.5 crore worldwide. It was made with ₹60 crore.

Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma and Rajpal Yadav also acted in the movie. As per media reports, the movie has been made with ₹120 crore, including production and advertising.

Chandu Champion critic reviews “Aaryan gives the physically exacting role all he has and pulls off a career-best performance,” Saibal Chatterjee wrote on NDTV.

Renuka Vyavahare of The Times of India also called it Kartik’s career-best performance. Vyavahare has also hailed Kabir Khan for extracting “the best out of his mainstream actors” like Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ranveer Singh in 83.