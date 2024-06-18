Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan’s movie passes Monday test, collects over 33 crore

Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan’s movie passes Monday test, collects over ₹33 crore

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Chandu Champion Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan’s new movie, directed by Kabir Khan, passed the Monday test by collecting 4.75 crore, the same as what the film collected on its release day.

Chandu Champion Collection Day 4: Director Kabir Khan with actor Kartik Aaryan during the shoot of the movie

Chandu Champion Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan’s new movie passed the Monday test by collecting 4.75 crore, the same as what the film collected on its release day. Chandu Champion is the biopic of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. It was released on June 14.

Chandu Champion, riding on positive word-of-mouth, saw a 47.37% jump on the second day (Saturday) and collected 7 crore. On Sunday, the numbers went 39.29% further and collected 9.75 crore. In four days, The movie has collected 26.25 crore.

In addition to that, the movie has collected 7.4 crore from the overseas market. So, the total box office collection of the movie is over 33 crore.

Bollywood director Kabir Khan, known for big-budget entertainers like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger and 83, has directed the biopic. The story of the movie revolves around Petkar’s win at the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Germany.

The movie is Kartik Aaryan’s second collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Their earlier film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, collected 118.5 crore worldwide. It was made with 60 crore.

Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma and Rajpal Yadav also acted in the movie. As per media reports, the movie has been made with 120 crore, including production and advertising.

Chandu Champion critic reviews

“Aaryan gives the physically exacting role all he has and pulls off a career-best performance," Saibal Chatterjee wrote on NDTV.

Renuka Vyavahare of The Times of India also called it Kartik’s career-best performance. Vyavahare has also hailed Kabir Khan for extracting “the best out of his mainstream actors" like Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ranveer Singh in 83.

Javed Akhtar earlier called the movie “inspiring" while Shabana Azmi said she could not stop crying while watching it. Mayank Shekhar, however, was not impressed with the movie. He wrote on Mid-Day that he “got a headache after a point".

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
