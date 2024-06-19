Chandu Champion Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan’s new movie on India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, held steady on Tuesday, the fifth day after its release on June 14. The movie collected ₹3.25 crore on Day 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On its release day, Chandu Champion collected ₹4.75 crore. For the director of the movie, Kabir Khan, it was the opening numbers are far behind his earlier movies. Ek Tha Tiger, his first collaboration with Salman Khan, earned ₹32.93 crore on its release day. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, his next movie - also with Salman, opened at ₹27.25 crore.

Even Phantom, which did not do well at the box office, opened with higher numbers. The 2015 action thriller, starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif, released with ₹8.43 crore. His third collaboration with Salman, Tubelight, opened with ₹21.15 crore. Kabir Khan's last release before Chandu Champion was 83. The sports drama opened with ₹12.64 crore.

On the second of its release, Chandu Champion collected ₹7 crore and then ₹9.75 crore on the following day. The movie passed the Monday test by collecting ₹5 crore, higher than its opening-day numbers.

The Bollywood movie's total net collection in India now stands at ₹29.75 crore. The gross domestic collection is ₹31.5 crore while the movie has minted ₹7.5 crore from the overseas market. The total collection after five days is ₹39 crore. The movie has a long way to go before breaking even since, according to media reports, the movie was made with ₹120 crore.

Kartik Aaryan's box office history Kartik Aaryan's big entry as a bankable box office star started with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018. The movie, made with ₹40 crore, collected ₹156.46 crore worldwide. His next, Luka Chuppi, collected ₹128 crore worldwide after having been made with ₹20 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh, also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey, collected ₹109 crore. It was made with ₹40 crore.

Kartik's collaboration with Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal, did not work well at the box office. The movie, made with ₹50 crore, collected ₹56.9 crore worldwide. The actor was back with a bang with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Made with ₹80 crore, the movie collected ₹265.5 crore. Shehzada, made with ₹50 crore, failed to recover its budget.

Kartik's last movie before Chandu Champion, Satyaprem Ki Katha, was made with ₹60 crore and collected ₹118.5 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

