Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Business News/ News / Trends/  Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan’s movie holds steady, collects 39 crore

Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan’s movie holds steady, collects ₹39 crore

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Chandu Champion Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan’s new movie, directed by Kabir Khan, collected 3.25 crore on Day 5.

Chandu Champion Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan’s new movie collected 3.25 crore on Day 5.

Chandu Champion Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan’s new movie on India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, held steady on Tuesday, the fifth day after its release on June 14. The movie collected 3.25 crore on Day 5.

On its release day, Chandu Champion collected 4.75 crore. For the director of the movie, Kabir Khan, it was the opening numbers are far behind his earlier movies. Ek Tha Tiger, his first collaboration with Salman Khan, earned 32.93 crore on its release day. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, his next movie - also with Salman, opened at 27.25 crore.

Even Phantom, which did not do well at the box office, opened with higher numbers. The 2015 action thriller, starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif, released with 8.43 crore. His third collaboration with Salman, Tubelight, opened with 21.15 crore. Kabir Khan’s last release before Chandu Champion was 83. The sports drama opened with 12.64 crore.

On the second of its release, Chandu Champion collected 7 crore and then 9.75 crore on the following day. The movie passed the Monday test by collecting 5 crore, higher than its opening-day numbers.

The Bollywood movie’s total net collection in India now stands at 29.75 crore. The gross domestic collection is 31.5 crore while the movie has minted 7.5 crore from the overseas market. The total collection after five days is 39 crore. The movie has a long way to go before breaking even since, according to media reports, the movie was made with 120 crore.

Kartik Aaryan’s box office history

Kartik Aaryan’s big entry as a bankable box office star started with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018. The movie, made with 40 crore, collected 156.46 crore worldwide. His next, Luka Chuppi, collected 128 crore worldwide after having been made with 20 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh, also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey, collected 109 crore. It was made with 40 crore.

Kartik’s collaboration with Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal, did not work well at the box office. The movie, made with 50 crore, collected 56.9 crore worldwide. The actor was back with a bang with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Made with 80 crore, the movie collected 265.5 crore. Shehzada, made with 50 crore, failed to recover its budget.

Kartik’s last movie before Chandu Champion, Satyaprem Ki Katha, was made with 60 crore and collected 118.5 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

