Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan stuns fans with body transformation video ahead of new movie | Watch

Kartik Aryan's Chandu Champion is all set to hit the cinema screens soon. The movie showcases Kartik Aryan's spectacular body transformation. The ‘Bhool Bhulaia 2’ actor recently shared a video of his transformation from 90kg in Freddy to 72 kg in Chandu Champion on Instagram.

“From 90kg (Freddy) to 72 kg (Chandu Champion)... the most challenging transformational journey of my career is about to unfold... #Sarphira song out today,” wrote Kartik Aryan on his Instagram post on Saturday.

In his recent Instagram post, Kartik Aryan shared how he transformed his body in one and a half years to play the role of living legend Murlikant Petkar.