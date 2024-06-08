Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan stuns fans with body transformation video ahead of new movie | Watch

Kartik Aryan recently released a video on Instagram showing his his body transformation for his movie Chandu Champion from 90 kg to 72 kg.

Livemint
First Published10:33 AM IST
Take a look at Kartik Aryan's body transformation journey for his movie CHandu Champion.
Take a look at Kartik Aryan’s body transformation journey for his movie CHandu Champion.

Kartik Aryan's Chandu Champion is all set to hit the cinema screens soon. The movie showcases Kartik Aryan's spectacular body transformation. The ‘Bhool Bhulaia 2’ actor recently shared a video of his transformation from 90kg in Freddy to 72 kg in Chandu Champion on Instagram.

“From 90kg (Freddy) to 72 kg (Chandu Champion)... the most challenging transformational journey of my career is about to unfold... #Sarphira song out today,” wrote Kartik Aryan on his Instagram post on Saturday.

In his recent Instagram post, Kartik Aryan shared how he transformed his body in one and a half years to play the role of living legend  Murlikant Petkar.

“From 39 % body fat to 7 % body fat !! From being an ‘insomniac’ to turning into a ‘fitness enthusiast’, it’s surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Mr Murlikant Petkar, not only made me a stronger human being but also, further installed the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it... nothing is impossible,” he wrote on Instagram.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsChandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan stuns fans with body transformation video ahead of new movie | Watch

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

283.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
9.4 (3.43%)

Tata Steel

178.95
10:26 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.95 (4.04%)

Wipro

484.45
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
23.45 (5.09%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
0.45 (0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,402.80
10:22 AM | 7 JUN 2024
127.15 (9.97%)

Sunteck Realty

511.00
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
46.2 (9.94%)

IRB Infrastructure Developers

77.13
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.97 (9.93%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

152.90
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
12.85 (9.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,070.00149.00
    Chennai
    73,567.00-427.00
    Delhi
    74,286.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    73,855.00-1,012.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue