Kartik Aryan's Chandu Champion is all set to hit the cinema screens soon. The movie showcases Kartik Aryan's spectacular body transformation. The 'Bhool Bhulaia 2' actor recently shared a video of his transformation from 90kg in Freddy to 72 kg in Chandu Champion on Instagram.

“From 90kg (Freddy) to 72 kg (Chandu Champion)... the most challenging transformational journey of my career is about to unfold... #Sarphira song out today," wrote Kartik Aryan on his Instagram post on Saturday.

In his recent Instagram post, Kartik Aryan shared how he transformed his body in one and a half years to play the role of living legend Murlikant Petkar.

“From 39 % body fat to 7 % body fat !! From being an ‘insomniac’ to turning into a ‘fitness enthusiast’, it’s surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Mr Murlikant Petkar, not only made me a stronger human being but also, further installed the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it... nothing is impossible," he wrote on Instagram.

