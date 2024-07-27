Chandu Champion OTT release date: When and how to watch Kartik Aaryan’s movie online?

Chandu Champion OTT release date: Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is a biographical sports drama, starring Kartik Aryan. The film hit the theatres on June 14.

Chandu Champion’s star Kartik is shown to cross numerous hurdles in life. From people shortchanging him to being wounded in war, the lead character has it all. It forces him to give up on his dream of winning a gold medal at the Olympics before he finds out about the Paralympics.

There has been a lot of interest in the OTT release of the sports biography based on Murli Petkar's life, right as the Paris Olympics 2024 has just begun. Petkar was the first to win a gold medal for India at the Paralympics.

Chandu Champion collection Chandu Champion earned a total of ₹61.8 crore in India, while it collected ₹13.75 crore overseas. The first week of the movie’s release recorded the highest collection of ₹35.25 crore. The third week however, saw a significant dip by 76.05 per cent as the earnings reduced to a single digit of ₹4.85 crore.

Chandu Champion OTT release date Kartik Aaryan said that playing the role of an athlete in Chandu Champion has been “an incredible experience and honour” for him. He earlier expressed his best wishes to the Indian team competing at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The actor’s trainer, national-level boxer Tridev Pandey said that a proper showcase of sports is difficult “unless the actor knows the sport inside out.” He further mentioned that none of the sports dramas released before have shown proper boxing, reported Hindustan Times.

Kartik Aryaan fans can watch the movie Chandu Champion on Amazon Prime. The OTT streaming starts on August 9.

Another sports movie Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, starring Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, was released on July 26 on Netflix.