Chandu Champion was released on June 14. The first reviews of the Bollywood movie are out, and people can't stop praising the lead actor, Kartik Aaryan. The actor's performance is receiving appreciation from all corners. Here are some of those.

“Go watch Chandu Champion if you ever had a dream that did not let you sleep…" wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

"Chandu Champion makes you laugh, it makes you cry, it makes you believe in yourself, its an extraordinary film by Kabir Khan…there is hardly any moment for audience to feel left out, the movie grows further and overall turns out to be an excellent film. Kartik Aaryan delivers a classy performance, he has lived the character…. Yes his career best," film critic Rohit Jaiswal posted while giving it 4 out of 5 stars.

According to YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, it is an “understatement" to call the movie Kartik’ss best performance. “Just like #MurlikantPetkar ji, he has risen over all odds and has made an indelible mark with his performance in the film. #VijayRaaz, Nobody could have been a better mentor than you in the film for apna Murli. #KabirKhan packs a punch with yet another blockbuster."

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel calls it "one of the finest films of 2024". "It is a sports drama done right, telling the remarkable and legendary life of Murlikant Petkar. Director Kabir Khan narrates his story with great skill, research and most importantly honesty without going overboard."

Kartik Aaryan in a 'new league' One social media user calls it "definitely the best content film of year" while another wrote that the movie received "Standing Ovation after last night's screening".

"The first half is good, but the second half elevates this biopic into one of Kabir Khan's best, and pushes Kartik Aaryan into a new league of his acting career. Sudeep Chatterjee's lensing in the second half is a thing of joy, and if you're a creator you'll be grinning all through," came from another user.

