Chanel’s CEO Leena Nair awarded UK's Commander of the British Empire honour for leadership in retail & consumer sector

Leena Nair (55), Global Chief Executive Officer of fashion giant Chanel, on Wednesday was awarded Britain’s Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) honour for her leadership in retail and consumer sector.

The British-Indian woman was honoured with the CBE by Prince William, the Prince of Wales, during an investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, United Kingdom.

“Leena has built a global reputation for progressive human-centred leadership, delivering holistic business impact for the long-term. Under Leena’s leadership, Chanel has continued to drive its brand excellence, enhance client experience, and accelerate its sustainability commitments,” Chanel said in a statement on Wednesday.

The award is part of the 2025 King’s New Years Honours list which recognises individuals for their distinguished service or achievements in the UK.

“It is an honour to receive this extraordinary recognition. I am deeply grateful for the unconditional support of my family and for the wisdom and generosity of all the people at Unilever and Chanel. I share this honour with all these wonderful people who have accompanied my career journey and shaped my values. I am especially thankful to my amazing team at Chanel, to whom I dedicate this award. This inspires me to continue to lead Chanel with audacity and integrity and to strive to have a positive impact in the world,” Nair said in the statement.

Leena Nair at the investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, United Kingdom.

About Leena Nair Leena Nair was raised in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. She lived in India during her childhood and early career.

She holds an MBA degree from XLRI Jamshedpur.

Leena has been Global CEO at Chanel since January 2022.

She had spent 30 years at consumer goods multinational Unilever. At the company, she became the first female, first Asian, and youngest ever Chief Human Resources Officer.