'Change your job if you want Mahindra XUV700': Netizens suggest Reddit user about 'dream car'; here's why
'Change your job if you want Mahindra XUV700': Netizens suggest Reddit user about 'dream car'; here's why

Livemint

A Redditor sparked an online debate by sharing biased parking policies of Maruti Suzuki, highlighting that only cars from the manufacturer are allowed in the parking lot. The user expressed feeling betrayed and helpless, considering giving up on buying a car due to the company's policy.

Car parking in Delhi (HT_PRINT)Premium
Car parking in Delhi (HT_PRINT)

A Redditor triggered an online debate after posting about the biased parking policies of "Maruti Suzuki". The Redditor said that the automobile manufacturer did not allow parking for other companies' cars.

He further said that "almost all automobile manufacturers have this policy".

In a post on Reddit, the user wrote, "I was saving for the last two years to buy my dream car, XUV700. I was emotionally invested and told my plans to friends and family, everyone was happy and excited. Then I joined one of the Automobile Companies, after joining I came to know that cars from only that manufacturer are allowed in the parking. For other cars, please help yourself. This company I joined does not have even one car that can match XUV's performance, if I buy XUV I'll have to park it on the road or in some street with no security whatsoever. There is no parking space around my office".

Helpless
byu/Vegetable-Job7956 inCarsIndia

The person said he was not comfortable with parking my car unattended and was giving up on buying a car.

"I feel betrayed by this stupid policy and helpless too. Just wanted to speak out, how these stupid policies to promote sales destroy someone's dreams," he wrote.

The Redditor's ordeal sparked a discussion among netizens on the platform.

In a reply to the post, netizens suggested to quit the job.

"Change your job," a Reddit user wrote.

Another person suggested, "Buy a small city car from the used car market of that company for your daily needs. And get an XUV700 for your weekend highway munching".

The Redditor responded saying he did not have parking space for two cars.

Published: 08 May 2024, 09:13 AM IST
