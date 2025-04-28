‘Changing job is not a solution’: Employee placed on PIP for refusing to work during leave days, shares experience

In a post on Reddit, the user wrote: “Workplace Toxicity - First things first, My Organisation only has a Sunday off, On top of that, my manager has expectations that we spend 5-6 hours on Sundays as well to meet the very rigid deadlines that have been set for us. I had recently requested for 4 days leave which got approved after a lot of Debate. My manager told me to ensure that I finish my targets during my EL whenever I can and I told him it won't be possible for me to work during that time as I would be traveling throughout, and he told me he'd like to see that.”