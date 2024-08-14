Chaos at Delhi airport T3: Edelweiss chief and investor Radhika Gupta has chimed in on the state of chaos at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi amid increased security measures ahead of the 78th Independence Day celebrations tomorrow.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Gupta shared her experience of being stuck in long security queue at the airport adding that she only made it through in time for her flight with the help of airline staff.

"I saw this myself. A harrowed (don’t blame him) airline staff told me the average wait time at security was 256 minutes. 256 minutes," she exclaimed.

Notably, 256 minutes is approximately 4.26 hours — the average time that an airline staff said passengers are likely to need to clear the check-in process.

"Was fortunate to make the flight because of the kindness of Air Vistara staff, but do hope it is addressed," she added.

Gupta had quoted posted another passenger who complained with a video on the social media site, stating: "This is the situation at the security check counter at Delhi IGI airport T3 terminal right now. People on the verge of missing their flights."

Travellers Share Videos, Pictures There has been widespread disarray reported at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport, complete with serpentine queues and confusion among passengers due to the increased security measures ahead of Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi.

In multiple posts on X since last evening, passengers have shared videos and pictures of the situation and complained that airlines did not inform them via messages or announcements regarding the same.

Sharing a video of the T3 terminal, one user highlighted the lack of resources, saying that while the number of passengers has increased daily, the resources are the same and this has led to people having to wait two to three hours for security checks.

Another user was unsatisfied with the airport's crowd management and said there was lack of support from the airport staff. While another noted that security clearance was taking too long, which has overcrowded the airport terminals both outside and inside. He noted that the Digi Yatra Office was also not working properly, and people had to wait hours for clearance.

Delhi Airport Statement In its own statement on X, Delhi airport said that its on-ground officials were trying their best to minimise inconvenience to passengers. It added that security is stepped up ahead of Independence Day, and is thus taking more time.

“Dear Passenger, We understand your concern. Please be assured our on-ground officials are trying their best to minimize any inconvenience caused to the passengers and working closely with CISF officials for smooth travelling experience at Delhi Airport. Further, we would like to apprise you that security at Delhi Airport has been stepped up ahead of Independence Day and subsequently, the security check procedure is taking more time. Any inconvenience caused to you is deeply regretted," the statement read.

Notably, Delhi airport was ranked among the top 10 busiest airports across the globe for 2023. As per the ACI data the IGI airport handled over 7.22 crore flyers in 2023. The airport was at 9th position in 2022.