The Char Dham Yatra, a pilgrimage to the four sacred sites of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, holds great significance for devotees is set to start on May 10.

The pilgrimage begins at Yamunotri, then moves on to Gangotri, continues to Kedarnath, and ends at Badrinath, following a clockwise route. These high-altitude shrines remain closed for about six months each year, opening in the summer (April or May) and closing as winter approaches (October or November).

Official link

Here is the official link to register for Char Dham Yatra 2024:

registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in.

Pilgrims can complete the journey by road or by air, with helicopter services available. Some devotees choose to undertake a Do Dham Yatra, which involves visiting only two shrines—Kedarnath and Badrinath—as outlined on the official website of Uttarakhand Tourism.

How to book aerial services

Vinay Shankar Pandey, the Commissioner of Garhwal, has advised pilgrims to book helicopter tickets for the Char Dham Yatra solely through the official IRCTC website to avoid fraud and black market schemes involving heli services.

He mentioned many other plans to improve the Yatra experience, such as upgraded parking facilities. This year, there are 20 designated parking areas with a capacity for 1,495 vehicles, compared to just 9 areas last year, and an app will be used to monitor the parking.

Helicopter service fare

The Civil Aviation Department is starting a heli-transport service from Gauchar to Badrinath with a one-way fare of ₹3,970. This amount doesn't include GST or the IRCTC convenience fee for booking heli flights, which must be paid separately.

Meanwhile, during the first 15 days of the Char Dham Yatra, VVIP darshan will be limited to all four shrines. To enhance cleanliness along the pilgrimage routes, 700 sanitation workers have been deployed.

Additionally, four new high-tech modular restrooms and an equal number of new mobile modular restrooms have been introduced. If any issues arise, tourists can call 112 for assistance.

This year's Char Dham Yatra will proceed with the same fares as before, as the transport department has declined transporters' request to raise bus and taxi fares.

Here are the rental rates for helicopter services:

Govindghat to Gauchar: ₹3,970

Gauchar to Govindghat: ₹3,960

Gauchar to Badrinath: ₹3,960

Badrinath to Gauchar: ₹3,960

Badrinath to Govindghat: ₹1,320

Govindghat to Badrinath: ₹1,320

Govindghat to Ghangaria: ₹2,780

Ghangaria to Govindghat: ₹2,780

Note that these rates do not include GST or the IRCTC convenience fee, which are charged separately.

Helpline numbers

For any queries or issues related to the Char Dham Yatra (available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and GMVN hotel bookings, you can contact the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board:

0135-2559898

0135-2552628

0135-2552627

0135-2552626

For office-related inquiries regarding the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board, you can reach them at:

0135-2741600

For general inquiries and online prasad services, you can call:

+91-7302257116

For pilgrims' help at Shri Kedarnath Temple, the contact number is:

+91-8534001008

For pilgrims' help at Shri Badrinath Temple, the contact number is:

+91-8979001008

For online services or international pilgrims' help, you can reach:

+91-7060728843

