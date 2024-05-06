Stating that it is very difficult to figure out where the relationship between Meghan Markle and the Royal Family went wrong, a royal expert has recently claimed that she was given a "rare honour" from King Charles before she departed from the royal duties.

In an interview with GBN America, Michael Cole, former royal correspondent at BBC said that the King, who was then the Prince, offered to walk Markle down the aisle as her own father is estranged from her.

Calling it a "great honour", Cole added that the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September 2022, also "went out of the way" to become friends with Markle's mother Doria.

Cole said it was "hard to puzzle" where things between Markle and the Royal Family went south.

"She could not have been welcomed more into this country," he said.

Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has previously criticised her treatment by the Royal Family. She stepped away from the royal duties in 2020. Since then, she, along with her husband Harry and kinds, has been living in the USA.

In his memoir, Spare, Harry has blamed Prime William and Princess Kate for the treatment given to Markle. He has also written, in detail, about a scene in 2019 when William grabbed Harry by the collar and threw him on the ground. Harry said this was over an argument about Markle.

Harry also said that the relationship between him and his brother has always been strained.

In a Netflix series too, Harry said that William "screamed" at him in January 2020, in front of their grandmother over Harry's plan to leave England with Markle.

Of late, Markle has been trying to get back into the limelight. According to GBN News, she was recently spotted at a charity polo match with Harry in Wellington.

