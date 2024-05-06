Charles did for Meghan Markle what her father should have done on her wedding day; expert says, 'It was a rare honour'
Meghan Markle received 'great honour' from King Charles, Queen Elizabeth II became friends with Markle's mother Doria, as per royal expert Michael Cole.
Stating that it is very difficult to figure out where the relationship between Meghan Markle and the Royal Family went wrong, a royal expert has recently claimed that she was given a "rare honour" from King Charles before she departed from the royal duties.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message