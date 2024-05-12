Netizens condemned the men and said she should have taken immediate action against the men.

A woman driving on National Highway-1 claimed she was chased by "four men in Scorpio" for nearly 7 kilometres as she shared her harrowing experience on microblogging platform X. Netizens were quick to condemn the men and said she should have taken immediate action against the men.

In her post on May 9, Harmeen Soch shared a video of the car in front of her car and said, “Cat and mouse game for 7km. Couldn’t get these 4 men in Scorpio off of my back. Either they were tailgating or slowing right ahead inhibiting my drive."

Soch described that in between the chase, she stopped at a petrol pump to let the men get ahead of her. However, the men allegedly halted somewhere on the road too, because she saw them catch up with her again.

"Finally, I slowed down because speeding up on the highway was nerve-wracking. With speed now less than 50 kmph on NH1 which limits speed to 100 kmph (as in video), I am thinking whether to call police or keep moving," she said.

She shared how she was able to get them off her tail and said, “Thought I’d try speeding up one more time as my slip road was coming up ahead. They sped up again to slow me down and I turned left at the last moment without indicator which resulted in them going on elevated road and I on slip road."

"As I heaved a sigh of relief I realized I was shaking in my knees with my heartbeat in my mouth. What is entertainment for a few men can be a trauma for women for many days. Not sure whether men realize that or not," she said.

Soch also shared that she hadn’t overtaken the vehicle to hurt “their ego" and begin the game.

One X user hoped she was doing fine now and commented, "Must have been harrowing…Unfortunately with our desi ego mindset these incidents are normalised. Highway Patrols are nowhere to be found. An DDR afterwards is futile; nothing happens. Hope all okes with you Harmeen."

"Harmeen, it happened in which stretch of GT road. In future, take following action, once you are confirmed that they are upto some mischief. Ring up police. Hit nearest police Naka for help. Hit nearest petrol station and request tag along with another family vehicle," another added.

“Not sure about the social media support but stopping the car in a side, without opening the door, starting a FB/Insta live and sharing your ordeal with netizens would have probably alerted the authorities!" one user commented.

