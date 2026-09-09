ChatGPT 1980s photo trend: Shashi Tharoor and sons join AI fashion; netizens react, ‘More handsome than Shah Rukh Khan’

Shashi Tharoor, along with his sons, has joined the ChatGPT 1980s photo trend with pictures from his own past. His social media posts on X and Instagram feature photographs he says were taken during the decade in question.

“The ’80s seem to be back, courtesy of AI,” Shashi Tharoor wrote. “I thought I’d join the trend the old-fashioned way.”

He added: “A few photographs from the actual decade!”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the ChatGPT 1980s photo trend? ⌵ The ChatGPT 1980s photo trend involves uploading a photo to ChatGPT and requesting it to render the image in an authentic 1980s style, incorporating elements like clothing, hairstyles, and lighting from that era. 2 How can I create my own 1980s photo using ChatGPT? ⌵ To create a 1980s photo, open ChatGPT, upload a photo, describe the desired 1980s style, and request that the person's recognizable features and skin tone be preserved. Adjust the prompt if needed. 3 Why is the 1980s photo trend becoming popular? ⌵ The trend is popular due to its nostalgic appeal and the fusion of artificial intelligence with retro aesthetics, allowing users to recreate the charm of 1980s Indian pop culture in their images. 4 Should I be concerned about privacy when uploading photos to ChatGPT? ⌵ Yes, users should be cautious about privacy as uploading photos can involve sharing personal data. It's important to understand the service's data retention and processing policies. 5 What types of 1980s styles can I request for my ChatGPT photo transformation? ⌵ Users can request specific styles such as Bollywood portraits, retro family albums, wedding photographs, or classic street scenes, thereby customizing the aesthetic of their images.

The Congress MP shared two different pics on X (formerly Twitter). “Me in the 80s! [also starring: Ishaan Tharoor (in red shirt), Kanishk Tharoor (maroon shirt)],” he wrote.

The social media response featured compliments, film comparisons, and jokes about his lasting appeal.

Several commenters welcomed Tharoor’s decision to share genuine photographs. ChatGPT India itself commented, “Past perfect!”

View full Image View full Image Shashi Tharoor joins viral ChatGPT 1980s photo trend ( Screengrabs from Instagram/shashitharoor )

One pointed out that these were real pictures, unlike many images circulating online. Another praised his retro style and the charm of his younger appearance.

“An absolute masterpiece of retro sophistication! Exuding timeless charm and quintessential 80s elegance,” came one comment.

Some felt he hardly needed to follow the trend. One admirer said he ‘was and is’ The Trend.

“Still very, very handsome. A face card that never declines,” posted another user.

Others described him as handsome, stylish and impressive across different stages of life. “Cooked, grilled, baked- forget all that, Sir, you ATE with this trend”, one comment read.

One Instagram user wrote, “Learning aura farming from Mr Shashi Tharoor.”

The photographs also prompted comparisons with familiar faces from entertainment and television. One commenter said Tharoor resembled Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh.

View full Image View full Image Shashi Tharoor joins viral ChatGPT 1980s AI photo trend ( Screengrabs from Instagram/shashitharoor )

“Looking more handsome than Shah Rukh Khan at that age! If you had entered the Bollywood, you would have given run for money to all the four Khans (Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman & Saif),” remarked one user.

Another suggested a resemblance to television anchor Arnab Goswami, with glasses added. Others felt he looked like an actor from Pakistani dramas.

Some wondered whether he had ever considered entering films. “You could have been in Hollywood easily,” one person wrote on X.

“You would have been a hit South Indian Movie star back then,” commented another X user.

Social media doubtful Some responses doubted whether what the Thiruvananthapuram MP had shared were actual photos. Some assumed that the photos could have been created with artificial intelligence.

“How is expression exactly the same in both pics? Some old AI??” asked one of them.

“Is this AI-generated or a real-world 80s?” wondered another user.

ChatGPT 1980s photo prompt Want to join the viral AI trend? Upload your photo on ChatGPT and copy/paste this prompt:

“Create a vintage 1980s retro-style portrait of this lady/man. Keep the man/woman’s face and features exactly the same. Keep the face 100% same as in the reference image. Keep the face suitable to the photo atmosphere and colour.”