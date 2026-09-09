ChatGPT 1980s photo trend: What happens to your picture after you upload it?

The latest viral ChatGPT trend is encouraging users to upload their selfies and turn them into retro-style photographs inspired by the 1980s. The results may look fun and nostalgic, but before uploading a personal photo, users should understand what happens to the image and the data associated with it.

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A photograph of a person's face can constitute personal data because it may help identify them. An image can also contain metadata, including information about when it was taken, the device used and, depending on the file, its location. Uploading a photo therefore means placing another copy of that image with an AI service, subject to its data retention and privacy rules, according to WIRED Middle East.

What happens when you upload a photo to ChatGPT? When a photo is uploaded to ChatGPT, it becomes part of the interaction and may be stored along with other conversation data. WIRED Middle East notes that ChatGPT conversations are saved to a user's account until they are deleted, while some data may remain on OpenAI's systems for up to 30 days after deletion. Certain information may also be retained for longer for legal or security reasons or when it has been de-identified and separated from the user's account.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What happens to my photo after I upload it to ChatGPT for the 1980s photo trend? ⌵ When you upload a photo, it becomes part of your interaction and may be stored with other conversation data, potentially remaining on OpenAI's systems for up to 30 days after deletion. 2 Why should I be cautious about uploading my photo for the 1980s trend? ⌵ Uploading a personal image means sharing it with another company, which requires understanding their data storage and privacy policies to protect your personal information. 3 How can I create an 80s-style photo using ChatGPT? ⌵ To create an 80s-style photo, open ChatGPT, upload your photo, describe the 1980s style you want, and request that your recognisable features are maintained in the transformation. 4 Should I upload photos of other people for the ChatGPT 1980s photo trend? ⌵ You should avoid uploading photos of others without their permission, especially photos of children, to respect their privacy and consent. 5 What precautions can I take when participating in the 1980s photo trend with ChatGPT? ⌵ Consider using incognito mode, disabling model training where possible, and deleting unnecessary chats and files to enhance your data privacy.

This does not mean that every uploaded photograph will automatically be used to train an AI model. Data handling depends on the product and the user's settings. OpenAI says its business products and API do not use customer data for model training by default.

Your photo is not the only data involved The privacy question goes beyond the selfie itself. AI services can process information provided directly by users, information inferred from their inputs, session metadata and files or responses that are saved.

According to WIRED Middle East, services can also collect basic metadata such as IP address, device type, operating system and general geographic location. Repeated interactions may potentially reveal patterns about a user's interests, habits or work even when their name is not explicitly provided.

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Should you upload your photo? The viral trend itself does not mean that uploading a selfie will result in the image being stolen or turned into a deepfake. The bigger consideration is that users are handing another company a copy of a personal image and should understand how that service stores and processes it.

Also Read | OpenAI is making a ChatGPT powered phone to take on Apple and Samsung: Report

Users should avoid uploading photographs containing unnecessary sensitive information. They should also be cautious about uploading pictures of other people without their permission, particularly photographs of children. As per media reports, one should disable model training where possible, using temporary or incognito modes, deleting chats and uploaded files that are no longer needed, and reviewing the services an AI assistant can access.

What does OpenAI say about business data? OpenAI says data submitted through ChatGPT Enterprise, ChatGPT Business, ChatGPT Edu, ChatGPT for Healthcare, ChatGPT for Teachers and its API is not used to train or improve its models by default. The company also says such business data is encrypted both at rest and in transit and that qualifying organisations can configure data-retention controls.

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For people joining the viral 1980s photo trend through a personal ChatGPT account, however, the relevant privacy and data-control settings are different from those that apply to OpenAI's business products.

Before uploading that perfect retro selfie, check your privacy settings and think about what information the image reveals. The 1980s effect may disappear from social media in a few days, but the digital copy of the photograph can remain subject to the service's storage and deletion policies for longer.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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