ChatGPT can write anything, but OpenAI is hiring a human content strategist at ₹3.4 crore—Here’s who they’re looking for

OpenAI is hiring a 'Content Strategist' at its San Francisco, US office, with an eye-popping annual salary package of ₹2.72-3.45 crore ($310,000-$383,000) along with equity. The listing has gone viral, as netizens highlight the irony of a company that created ChatGPT — one of the world's most advanced AI models seeking a human to strategise content.

This comes at a time when several companies across the world are replacing job roles with AI. The most recent was San Francisco-based Salesforce, which laid off around 4,000 employees as the customer support roles were replaced by AI agents. The cloud-based software company's CEO, Marc Benioff, said that AI is helping to generate more sales leads.

OpenAI's open position "We’re looking for a Content Strategist to define and execute the content strategy for ChatGPT.com. This role is critical in creating high-impact content that drives awareness, top-of-funnel traffic, and product adoption," read the job description.

As per the job requirement, the hired content strategist would have to “create, write, and edit high-quality content from landing pages to guides to campaigns.” OpenAI is seeking candidates who have six to over 10 years of experience in content strategy, copywriting, or growth marketing at a high-growth company or prominent brand.

According to a report by Fortune, in the month of July alone, employers across the US announced 62,075 job cuts, a 29% increase from June and a whopping 140% surge over July 2024, citing a surge in AI and technological updates.

How did netizens react to the job listing? Katelyn Bourgoin took to X to express how human efforts will always stay relevant. “There will always be a seat at the leadership table for world-class thinkers. The need for strategic thinking isn't going anywhere,” her post read.

“Thinking is like a muscle. And the more you rely on AI to do the heady thinking for you, the weaker your muscle gets,” she said, adding that a person should think like their job depends on it because eventually it will.

Several users responded to her post on how to stay relevant in a professional landscape increasingly shaped by AI.

An X user said, “AI won't erase thinking, it'll raise the bar for it. if you only compete on output, you lose. If you compete on judgment, framing, and direction, you win. The scarce skill is deciding what to build, not cranking it out.”