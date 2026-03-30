ChatGPT helps US man sell his home for $1 million within 5 days — Here's how AI helped beat market estimates

A simple chat with AI helped a US man sell his property for way more than the market estimates within just five days.

Robert Levine, a homeowner from Florida, is now going viral for selling his property for $1 million, reportedly with the use of ChatGPT for streamlining the entire process

According to the New York Post, ChatGPT helped Levine to handle key aspects of his home-selling journey, from drafting the listing description to guiding repairs and shaping marketing strategies.

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Levine, who bypassed a traditional real estate agent, reportedly saved approximately 3% in commission fees and sold the property for at least $100,000 more than what an agent had estimated.

“I really wanted to challenge myself to use AI for the entire journey, not just piecemeal. Every step along the way,” Levine told NBC Miami.

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Here's how the US man turned ChatGPT into his real estate agent Robert Levine told the news portal that, instead of hiring a broker, he asked ChatGPT to help build him a sales strategy, set the asking price, and also took recommendations from the chatbot about how to refine the home for presentation.

Interestingly, the chatbot recommended targeted upgrades, such as repainting certain rooms, which it said would offer the best return. ChatGPT, Levine said, also created a step-by-step timeline for the listing process.

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"We repainted a couple of rooms in the house because ChatGPT said that's where you're going to get the biggest return on investment," Levine said.

He said that ChatGPT also produced a marketing copy and a guide on how the property should be positioned on the Multiple Listing Service. AI also advised him to post the sales ad mid-week to maximise visibility.

The result Robert Levine said that the result of the ChatGPT search helped his home listing gain traction quickly after going live, drawing strong interest shortly.

Within three days of listing, Levine said, he received five separate offers.

By the end of the weekend, just five days after going live, Levine finalised a deal for his property. He also took ChatGPT's help to draft a contract for the sale.

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Levine's four-bedroom, three-bathroom property was sold for $954,800 — around $100,000 more than the estimate by local agents.

"When we met with real estate agents, they lacked confidence in pricing. ChatGPT gave us more confidence in price points of where the market was going," Levine told Fortune.

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‘AI tools save us about 3%’ Levine shared that he consulted a lawyer to review the final paperwork, but said that the AI-led approach helped him significantly reduce the typical costs associated with selling a home.