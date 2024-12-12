OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT is down and netizens are having a field day online with reactions, memes and commentary.

ChatGPT on December 12 said it is experiencing significant outages, and this has prevented millions of users worldwide from accessing the chatbot. In a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), OpenAI wrote, “We're experiencing an outage right now. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix. Sorry and we'll keep you updated!”

How Are Netizens Reacting? Social media is filled with reactions as ChatGPT is facing outage. Netizens had a wide range of reactions, from jokes to jibes, and humour to irritation. Some even resorted to hyperboles while others posted memes and joked about small company's that rely on the AI chatbot being in trouble: “Did you try turning it on & off?”, “Just breathe”, “Its fine”, “My day is over”.

One user was all for the details: “How long will chatgpt be down for?”

Another was unamused that a paid service was not delivering: “I pay $20 a month just for it to not work when I have an assignment due tonight, thanks.”

One user also posted the benefits of switching to Grok — the AI chatbot run by Elon Musk's xAI and tied to his social media platform. “You’re making me want to use Grok more. As long as I’ve been using it, it’s never had any outage.”

There was also frustration: “Thank you , because I could not get my sentence corrected lol.”

And jokes abound: “If i keep refreshing the page will that speed things up?”, another exclaimed, “Hurry because I am dying right now. How did I live without this before”, and there was also exaggeration such as: “I can no longer work or do school or cook or do my laundry or make conversation with anyone.”