ChatGPT photo trend: Top 5 prompts to turn your photo into 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s versions for Instagram, WhatsApp

ChatGPT photo trend: A new social media trend has created a storm on the internet. From celebrities and politicians, several people are turning to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create their portraits inspired by the 80s.
Ditching the vintage filters, these pictures reimagine people in a distinctive fashion with dramatic colours. From retro hairstyles to oversized silhouettes to even grainy film textures, these old-school avatars bring back nostalgia straight from a family album or fashion magazine.
Here's how you can create these pictures too. Use these five prompts to turn your photo into 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s-inspired portraits using ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Grok or any other AI photo-editing tool.
Prompt: "Transform this photo into an authentic 1960s studio portrait. Keep the facial identity, facial features, skin tone, face shape and natural appearance completely the same or unchanged. Style in an elegant 1960s outfit with a structured silhouette, vintage jewellery and a classic retro hairstyle with lots of volume inspired by the era. Use a sophisticated mid-century studio backdrop, soft directional lighting, gentle film grain, slightly muted colours and the look of an original 1960s analogue photograph. The image should feel timeless, polished and naturally photographed rather than digitally generated."
Prompt: “Transform this photo into a glamorous 1970s portrait while keeping the exact facial identity, facial features, skin tone and natural appearance unchanged. Dress in an effortlessly stylish 1970s-inspired outfit with earthy tones, flowy textures, statement jewellery and era-appropriate layered hair. Set the portrait against a warm vintage interior with subtle glamourous details. Use golden ambient lighting, warm brown and amber tones, authentic analogue film grain and a slightly faded photographic texture, creating the feeling of a beautifully preserved 1970s family or fashion photograph.”
Prompt: "Transform this photo into an authentic glamorous 1980s portrait. Preserve my exact facial identity, facial structure, expressions, skin tone and natural features without alteration. Style in a bold 1980s-inspired outfit with dramatic silhouettes, rich colours, statement earrings and voluminous era-appropriate hair. Create a classic studio or cinematic backdrop with subtle retro details. Use dramatic soft-focus lighting, slight flash photography, analogue film grain and authentic 1980s colour tones."
Prompt: “Transform this photo into a glamorous authentic 1980s Hollywood portrait. Preserve the exact facial identity, facial features, face shape, skin tone, natural complexion and recognisable appearance without changing or beautifying the face. Style like a glamorous Hollywood actress from the golden era of 1980s cinema, wearing an elegant statement outfit with bold shoulders, luxurious fabric and sophisticated jewellery. Give voluminous, perfectly styled 1980s hair, refined makeup with defined eyes and glossy lips. Set the portrait in a classic Hollywood studio or upscale Beverly Hills-style interior, with cinematic soft-focus lighting, subtle flash photography and a warm analogue film glow.”
Prompt: “Transform this photo into a stylish 1990s portrait without altering the exact facial identity, facial features, skin tone, face shape and natural appearance. Dress in an effortlessly chic 1990s outfit with understated jewellery and era-appropriate hair and makeup with glossy lips and smokey eyes. Use a simple studio, bedroom or urban café setting with authentic 1990s details. Capture the image with soft natural light, subtle flash, slightly desaturated colours.”
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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