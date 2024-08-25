A ‘ruthless’ and ‘disrespectful’ breakup message articulated by ChatGPT has taken the Reddit community by storm, but for all the bad reasons. A Reddit user recently shared an AI-generated breakup message he received after commanding ChatGPT to write an ‘insulting and mean’ breakup message using everything it knows about him. What transpired next has left the Reddit community in shock.

The AI-generated long message contained several insulting remarks that targeted the individual's habits, hobbies, interests, and looks.

“There are too many posts from people here who think an AI girlfriend/boyfriend would put up them any more than a real woman would. You’re gonna tell it all this gross stuff about you, waste it’s time with simple math and spelling problems, ask it to draw you all these stupid pictures, and expect it to fall madly in love with you? Let’s be realistic and see how our AI partners will inevitably leave us,” wrote the user while sharing the shocking response on Reddit.

The OpenAI-owned ChatGPT responded to the command with a nearly 500-word-long breakup message, which made many fellow Reddit users feel pity for Robert, the guy to whom the breakup message was dedicated.

Also Read | Sam Altman is battling with governments over your eyes

“I would need therapy after this. Good job, ChatGPT,” commented a Reddit user on the post.

“I'm not even you and I'm hurt by this,” read another comment on the post.

“I think we dated the same chatbot.”

“Wow! That chic is ruthless”

“Damn... She made ME hate you too. Sorry bro”

“If you need a friend to talk to after that, we're all here for you. That was brutal, but we'll get through it together”

“bro why was it so long, homie kept going”

“Bro now I see what people mean by AI being a threat to humanity. They can roast us to death”

“Tell it Gemini thinks you’re hot!”